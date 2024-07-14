‘Scare Tactis’ actress Shannen Doherty has died

Tributes are continuing to pour in for the legendary actress.

Actress Shannen Doherty, known for her roles in Beverly Hills, 90210 and Scare Tactics, has died at the age of 53.

Doherty passed away on Saturday, 13 July, after a long and courageous battle with cancer.

Doherty’s publicist, Leslie Sloane, confirmed the news of her passing to People, stating, “It is with a heavy heart that I confirm the passing of actress Shannen Doherty.

“On Saturday, 13 July, she lost her battle with cancer after many years of fighting the disease.” Doherty’s talent and resilience left a lasting impact on her fans and the entertainment industry.

Tributes pour in for Shannen Doherty

Following the news of her passing, fans and other celebrities have taken to social media to pay tribute to Doherty.

Catherine wrote on X: “A hard-fought battle by a gracious and beautiful lady. The world lost a good one too soon. May you rest in peace, Shannen Doherty.”

Doris said: “Now you are reunited with Luke Perry again. People should never stop donating for cancer research so that hopefully one day nobody has to die from this terrible disease anymore.”

Shannen will forever and always be my Brenda Walsh. She fought her cancer with so much strength and bravery. My heart thoughts and prayers go out to everyone that has loved her. May she now find comfort and peace. ❤️💔😢🙏🏻🕊️#RIPShannenDoherty pic.twitter.com/FJuqgRWlfZ — 🐾💜🐾𝙅𝙖𝙘𝙠𝙞𝙚 𝙋𝙞𝙣𝙠𝙚𝙧𝙩𝙤𝙣 🐾💜🐾 (@kaysar06) July 14, 2024

Career spanning decades

Doherty’s career spanned decades, having risen to fame in 1990 with her remarkable role as Brenda Walsh on Fox’s Beverly Hills, 90210.

Her performance earned her Young Artist Award nominations in 1991 and 1992.

After Beverly Hills, 90210, Doherty went on to star in many made-for-TV movies including Scare Tactics, North Shore, and Love, Inc.

In 2006, she produced and starred in the reality show Breaking Up with Shannen Doherty, which was cancelled after one season.

She also appeared in the reality series Shannen Says in 2012 and later appeared in Off the Map with Shannen & Holly.

Her latest project was the popular action movie Darkness of Man, which was released in May this year.

