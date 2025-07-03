‘The Cat’ is no more: Tributes pour in for former deputy president David Mabuza

David Mabuza, fondly known as "The Cat", has died at 64. Political leaders remember his legacy and express condolences.

Tributes have started pouring in for former South African deputy president David Dabede Mabuza, who passed away on Thursday after battling ill health.

The Cat, as he was known, was 64 years old when he died.

As the news of Mabuza’s death came out, several politicians and political parties extended their condolences to his family, friends and loved ones.

Mabuza described as ‘master tactician’

Gauteng Premier Panyaza Lesufi described Mabuza as a master tactician, while RISE Mzansi national leader Songezo Zibi praised him as a “freedom fighter, seasoned politician, unionist, and operator”.

“The Cat is no more. We wish to convey our heartfelt condolences to the Mabuza family and the ANC. Lala ngoxolo,” Zibi said.

ActionSA leader Herman Mashaba said that, having served South Africa in various senior roles, including as premier of Mpumalanga and ultimately as deputy president, Mabuza was a significant figure in South African political life.

ALSO READ: Former SA deputy president David Mabuza has died

“His contributions and influence spanned decades and will leave a lasting mark on our country’s democratic journey,” Mashaba said.

“While varying reflections on his legacy will no doubt unfold in the days to come, ActionSA simply wishes to extend compassion to his family as they begin this difficult mourning journey. We pray for their strength, peace and comfort during this time of loss.”

Fiercely loyal to ANC

Bosa leader Mmusi Maimane said Mabuza proudly wore his ANC colours and consistently defended his party.

“When I think about his life and his contribution, I think history will be able to judge for itself what it meant. In my interactions with him, I remember the forthrightness of our engagement going backwards and forwards on different issues,” Maimane said.

He extended his condolences to the Mabuza family and prayed for peace and comfort for them.

“I wish them strength because the public bits will come and go, but when it’s said and done, they need comfort,” Maimane said.

[WATCH] Condolences are pouring in for former Deputy President David Mabuza, who passed away at the age of 64. SABC News’ Lulama Matya brings reactions from Members of Parliament. She is joined by BOSA leader Mmusi Maimane. pic.twitter.com/mj8n4gJKVy July 3, 2025

ALSO READ: WATCH: ‘ANC will survive impact of Zuma and MK party’ – Mabuza

Good Party leader Patricia de Lille said it was during Mabuza’s tenure as deputy president that she served alongside him.

“He was an exemplary chair of intergovernmental forums; his meetings were marked by punctuality, clarity of purpose, and firm outcomes. I personally admired his respect for time and process, and it is a discipline we can all learn from in public service,” de Lille said.

ANC deeply saddened

Within the ANC, Gauteng MEC for Finance and Economic Development Lebogang Maile said he was at a loss for words.

“You always rose to the occasion without fail, always available to volunteer for the movement – this is our greatest memory of you. May your soul rest in peace,” the MEC said.

ANC spokesperson Mahlengi Bhengu-Motsiri told SABC News that the party was deeply saddened by Mabuza’s passing.

“This is the son of the people of Mpumalanga who rose from the ranks of the student movement to go on to also become one of the founding chairpersons of the South African Democratic Teachers Union when it was formed,” she said.

ALSO READ: David Mabuza resigns as Member of Parliament

Bhengu-Motsiri said the party is truly heartbroken and called on South Africans to offer space to the Mabuza family.

[WATCH] ANC Spokesperson Mahlengi Bhengu-Motsiri says the party is deeply saddened by the death of former Deputy President of South Africa David Mabuza, who passed on today at the age of 64. pic.twitter.com/o8FFwktvFE — SABC News (@SABCNews) July 3, 2025

The ANCYL noted that Mabuza was known for his tactical skill and political resilience. From his early days as an educator and anti-apartheid activist to his tenure as deputy president, they said he remained committed to the people’s aspirations.

“A former chairperson of the ANC in Mpumalanga and a long-time champion of unity within the movement, Cde Mabuza will be remembered for his quiet strength, his strategic discipline and his ability to navigate complex political terrains with remarkable calm,” the ANCYL said.

End of a chapter

The youth league said Mabuza’s passing marks the end of a significant chapter in the life of the ANC and acknowledged his contribution to the democratic project and to the advancement of social-economic transformation.

“As the Youth League, we dip our revolutionary banners in honour of a leader whose commitment to the ANC and its renewal remained steadfast even in the most trying times,” the ANCYL said.