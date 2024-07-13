‘I miss you it hurts so much’ – Tony Forbes remembers his late son AKA

AKA’s mother, Lynn Forbes, also shared a touching message a few days ago after visiting his grave.

The late AKA’s father, Tony Forbes, recently penned a heartfelt message on Instagram, reflecting on his son’s memory over a year since his passing.

Kiernan Jarryd Forbes, known to fans as AKA, was shot and killed in Durban in February last year, alongside his friend Tebello Tibz Motsoane.

In his emotional tribute on Instagram, Tony expressed his longing for his son, adding that he has “many questions.”

“Don’t worry, boy; you and I will sing together like we talked. I promise. It’s Friday again, and I miss you more than ever. It hurts so much.

“I wonder what you are doing now, who you are with. Did you remember to wish Ma and Pa happy birthday? What do you want to say to me? So many questions… come to me.”

AKA’s mother visits his grave

A few days ago, AKA’s mother, Lynn Forbes, also shared a touching message after visiting her son’s grave.

In her post, she opened up about her journey of healing, stating that visiting her son’s grave brings her comfort and peace.

“Visiting your grave has become easier. It brings me so much comfort, grounds me, and gives me peace at the same time,” she wrote, also sharing how she updates AKA on family matters, particularly concerning his daughter, Kairo.

Lynn also expressed that spending quiet moments with her son helps maintain a strong connection with him.

“Sometimes, I find comfort in just sitting quietly with you to think and pray. I miss you terribly, but my heart is at peace.

“Visiting your grave has become a joyful and peaceful experience that brings me comfort and keeps your memory alive and strong.”

