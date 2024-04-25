Senzo Meyiwa trial drama: Chicco Twala on full blast – What to know

Music mogul and businessman Chicco Twala, says he refuses to take the stand in the Senzo Meyiwa murder trial. Here's why...

Renowned musician and producer Sello “Chicco” Twala has made it clear that he has no intention to testify in the high-profile murder trial of soccer star Senzo Meyiwa playing out at the North Gauteng High Court in Pretoria.

Chicco argued that his name is being unfairly drawn into the trial by a defence lawyer who, according to him, is merely seeking self-promotion.

Call for Chicco Twala, Irvin Khoza and Kelly Khumalo to testify

In yet another twist in the trial which has been dragging on for almost a decade, Advocate Thulani Mngomezulu revealed details from the 2019 affidavit of the 27-year-old soccer player’s brother, Sifiso Meyiwa.

Sifiso alleges Senzo was shot by Chicco’s son, Longwe Twala, on 26 October 2014.

Mngomezulu – who is representing accused number one, Muzi Sibiya – told Judge Ratha Mokgoatlheng on Monday that the music mogul, Orlando Pirates boss Dr Irvin Khoza and Meyiwa’s then-girlfriend, Afro-pop star Kelly Khumalo, should be subpoenaed to testify.

The night Senzo Meyiwa was killed

The former Bafana Bafana and Orlando Pirates goalkeeper was gunned down in an alleged botched robbery at the home of the award-winning songstress’s mother, Ntombi, in Vosloorus, east of Johannesburg.

Kelly’s sister Zandile Khumalo-Gumede, Zandile’s then-boyfriend and Chicco’s son, Longwe Twala, as well as two of Meyiwa’s friends – Mthokozisi Thwala and Tumelo Madlala – were all present when the intruders reportedly entered the house.

Mngomezulu highlighted sections of Sifiso’s statement which alleges that he was informed by Khoza that his brother was shot while trying to intervene in an altercation between Longwe and Zandile.

“I would like this matter to be investigated to find out who told Mr Irvin Khoza what happened inside the house when my brother was killed,” the affidavit read.

‘We were not there when Senzo was killed’ – Chicco Twala

In an interview with Zimoja, Chicco questioned why he should be subpoenaed to testify as a witness against his son when the ballistic results for his gun came back as negative.

What will the state get from me or Irvin’s testimony? We were not there when Senzo was killed.

“Dragging my name and Irvin into the Senzo Meyiwa murder case is nothing but an attention-seeking exercise by this fly-by-night advocate Mngomezulu,” the 80s musician and music producer said.

“The man is just marketing himself – [it’s] not that he wants justice for Senzo. He is making noise about an old issue that was raised by Sifiso a while ago. Mngomezulu is beyond incompetent,” he added.

Senzo’s brother should ‘allow police to do their work’

He also lashed out at Sifiso, saying he should allow the police space to complete their job.

“I called Senzo’s family and pleaded with them to advise Sifiso to allow the police to do their work.

“He is making a mockery of Senzo’s criminal case. He fired Gerrie Nel after being told the truth about the weapon that killed his brother,” Chicco argued.

“My gun and Carlos Mncube’s [one of the five accused] were taken for ballistics tests, and it was confirmed beyond reasonable doubt by the ballistic experts and [Police Minister] Bheki Cele that it was Carlos’s gun that shot and killed Senzo.”

Longwe Twala to take the stand after stint in rehab

Last month, Chicco revealed that his troubled son Longwe will be taking the stand to testify.

This after Longwe, who is known to have battled drug addiction over the years, was allegedly taken in for questioning by the police after he left a rehabilitation centre where he underwent treatment on 8 March.

Chicco reiterated that if his son is found guilty of Meyiwa’s murder, he should “rot in jail”.

“Like I said before – if it is my son who killed Senzo and the State proves beyond reasonable doubt that it’s him, let him rot in jail.”

