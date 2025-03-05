Singer Tems buys soccer club before her tour comes to South Africa

“I am thrilled to join San Diego FC’s ownership group and to be part of a Club that celebrates creativity, culture," said Tems

Nigerian singer Tems is not only the first woman from her country to win a Grammy, but the 29-year-old recently became a football club owner.

“I am thrilled to join San Diego FC’s ownership group and to be part of a club that celebrates creativity, culture, and the power of community,” Tems said in a club statement.

Tems joins the club in partnership with Pave Investments, an African private investment firm that recently led an investment group to invest in NBA Africa’s entity.

The move makes Tems the first Nigerian woman to own a stake in a Major League Soccer (MLS) club.

“Football has a unique way of bringing people together, and I am excited to help build something special in San Diego, a city that thrives on diversity and innovation.”

In the same statement San Diego FC Chairman Sir Mohamed Mansour said Tems will help the club reach new heights.

“Tems is a globally significant artist who will help us to reach new audiences and spread the word about our unique project, which of course has its foundations in sub-Saharan Africa through the unique Right to Dream organization,” averred Mansour.

The club’s CEO Tom Penn echoed Mansour’s words.

“We are honoured to have her join our Club and bring her visionary perspective to San Diego FC. Her passion for empowering the next generation aligns perfectly with our mission, and her commitment to creating opportunities for young talent domestically and globally reflects the core values of Right to Dream.”

Tems in South Africa

In February, Tems cancelled her tour to Rwanda for its alleged role in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) conflict and decided to bring her Born in the Wild Tour to Joburg later this month.

Rwanda has denied involvement in supporting the M23 rebels.

“So I recently promoted my show in Rwanda without realising that there is ongoing conflict between Rwanda and Congo,” said Tems, whose real name is Temilade Openiyi.

“I never ever intend to be insensitive to real-world issues, and I sincerely apologise if this came across that way. I simply had no idea this was going on.”

“My heart goes out to those affected. Conflict is no joke, and I truly hope and pray for peace in this time.”

Tickets for the Thursday concert are R800 for general admission.

South Africans had been lobbying Tems to come to South Africa after her show in Kigali was cancelled.

