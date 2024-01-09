Siv Ngesi slams Mbalula ‘own goal

A statement shared by Mbalula claimed anyone who saide party helped Zuma defraud the government should have their 'head checked'.

Comedian and actor Siv Ngesi has added his voice to the outrage over ANC secretary-general (SG) Fikile Mbalula’s admission that the party lied to the country about former President Jacob Zuma’s Nkandla “firepool”.

Former public protector Thuli Madonsela found in 2014 that Zuma had benefitted unduly from upgrades to his homestead, including a R3.9 million swimming pool claimed to be a “fire pool” to help firefighters, Madonsela recommended Zuma pay back a portion of the R246-million spent. This was confirmed by the Constitutional Court.

Addressing an ANC event in Barberton, Mpumalanga, on Sunday, Mbalula said the party lied in defence of Zuma during the debacle.

Siv shared a video of Mbalula’s admission, labelling it an “own goal”.

“Did this man just admit that they did all they could to defend Zuma? Even when they knew he was in the wrong? Did he just admit that they lied under oath to defend Zuma?”

He told his followers the ANC “must be voted out this year”.

Just ‘political rally rhetoric’

On Tuesday, Mbalula shared a statement on X seeking to clarify his comments and claiming he made “general statements about how the ANC ‘defended’ Zuma when he was accused of corruption and other official misconduct connected with Nkandla”.

It said the ANC was “duty-bound” to use parliament to investigate the claims made, and was “protecting its president” from “being unfairly overrun by the malevolent opposition”.

“It became clear through the courts that enormous state resources were misappropriated to achieve the renovations in Nkandla. Once the apex court pronounced its findings and ruling on the matter, no squeak came out of the ANC in defence of its president. The matter was resolved, and the then president had to cough up the misappropriated funds.”



It said the ANC, as a political party, “did not use its resources to satisfy any part of the court judgment against the former president”.

It then took a swipe at those who claimed Mbalula had admitted the ANC had helped Zuma to defraud the government, telling them to “have his/her head checked”.

It added that Mbalula’s comments were merely “political rally rhetoric and polemics”.

“The SG wished to underscore the importance of supporting the current president and ensuring that he too is not overrun by ANC enemies who are engaged in baseless, untested, or unproven claims.

“He emphasized that President Ramaphosa is, as did former president JZ during the Nkandla debacle, entitled to due process of the law. The SG admirably stood firm on universal principles: ie should the courts find President Ramaphosa guilty of any misconduct related to Phala-Phala, the ANC stands ready to act fearlessly”.