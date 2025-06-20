Saso pulling out all stops with a diverse lineup for his marquee this year’s Durban July

Dubbed Saso’s Brunch Marquee, the exclusive tent will be erected at the Greyville racecourse, at this year's Durban July.

Saso (centre) announced Zee Nxumalo (left) and Mandisi Dyantyis in his line up for his marquee at Durban July. Pictures: Supplied

After his first attempt at hosting a marquee at the Durban July last year, rapper Saso has pulled out all the stops for this year’s edition of the glitzy racehorse event.

“We are aware that the main focus is a more mature and corporate based crowd when it comes to this event but having attended the July as a guest and as an artist we wanted to strike a balance between young and old,” Saso told The Citizen.

Real name Lusaso Ngcobo, the 34-year-old recently announced a lineup of performers, which ranges from jazz musician Mandisi Dyantyis to the energetic Zee Nxumalo.

“We also felt it’s important that a younger consumer should be able to experience the Durban July and not feel left out.”

The marquee will also feature performances by Scott Maphuma, Oscar Mbo and DJ Merlon, with others expected to be announced in the days leading up to the first weekend of July, when the annual event takes place.

Saso still an artist

Reflecting on last year’s run, Saso says he and his team learnt a lot from it. “Overall, it was a great experience. It had its ups and downs, mistakes and oversights here and there but we executed to the best of our ability at the time,” he shares.

Soso came into the industry as part of the trio DreamTeam, which is now a duo. Comparing his role as a marquee host and as a host, Saso says there are differences.

“For me the more stressful is the role I’m in now. There’s much more to deal with, much more to worry about much more pressure and just a lot more work,” he says.

“With performing you are focused on one thing which you have rehearsed and know how to execute.”

Despite wearing a marquee host’s hat, the rapper from Durban says he’s still very much sees himself as an artist.

“I don’t see that ever changing,” he says. “The love and passion I have for it is too deep – it’s just that it’s not the main focus right now.”

Opportunities for youth

In 2024, Saso’s marquee accommodated 400 people but he has decided to take things a notch up this year, with a target of 700.

“Which means we have moved to a bigger space and have built a marquee experience which is indoors and out,” he shares.

This year, his marquee will introduce a space called the sundeck, which offers prices that are affordable for patrons.

A key area of focus for Saso this year is youth employment.

The internal organisers have expanded their team, prioritising hiring young people from within the Durban metro, particularly in production and bar service.

This effort aims to address high youth unemployment rates in the area by providing meaningful work and skills development opportunities.

“In isiZulu, we say ‘umuntu ngumuntu ngabantu’, which loosely translates to ‘I am because you are’. As a young person myself, I understand how difficult it is to find work opportunities in a field you’re passionate about,” shared Saso.

“I wouldn’t be where I am today if it weren’t for the sponsors who invested in me. I believe it’s important to extend opportunities to others, just as others once did for you.”

