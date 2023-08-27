Somizi set to launch children’s clothing range Sompire Kids

Idols SA judge Somizi Mhlongo is set to launch a new business providing fashion for kids.

People that want their children dressed stylishly might be interested in Somizi Mhlongo’s new business.

The Idols SA judge is set to launch Sompire Kids, an online shop that provides clothing for children.

The media personality took to Instagram to share the update about his business project and urged his followers to stay connected by following the @sompire_kids page.

ALSO READ: Mi Casa named in Hey Neighbour Fest line-up after successful European tour

Thriving for success

In a video on Instagram, Somizi discussed how people like himself are not easily defeated by obstacles.

Fans excited about ‘Sompire Kids’

Somizi isn’t the only one excited about his new online shopping business – his fans also took to social media to show support.

By the looks of it, Somizi appears to be on track to attract a substantial customer base, primarily consisting of parents that are eagerly anticipating what Somgaga has to offer for their kids.

Shades Of Pink

Just last week Saturday, 19 August 2023, Somizi hosted Shades Of Pink, an event that was held at the Centre’s Court at Emperor’s Palace.

This event was all about celebrating women as August is Women’s Month.

As Somizi is known for entertaining people, he invited many well-known stars to perform at the event. The lineup included the likes of Kelly Khumalo, Bucy Radebe, Sjava, Vusi Nova, T-Bose, DJ Young, Grego Villa, Nomcebo Zikode, Shaun Stylist, Thabi Thabs, and Mark Khoza.

NOW READ: WATCH: ‘I can’t walk’ – Kevin Hart in wheelchair after racing against Stevan Ridley