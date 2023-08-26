WATCH: ‘I can’t walk’ – Kevin Hart in wheelchair after racing against Stevan Ridley

Comedian Kevin Hart suffered injuries, which left him needing a wheelchair, after he decided to race against Stevan Ridley.

American comedian and actor Kevin Hart has told his fans on Instagram not to be concerned if they do not see him around for a bit.

He explained that he cannot walk and needs a wheelchair to get around.

This happened after Hart challenged 34-year-old former American football running back Stevan Ridley to a race, which Ridley won.

In a video that he shared on Instagram on Thursday, the 44-year-old Hart discussed the importance of showing respect to being 40 years old.

“I’ve got to be the stupidest man alive. Ladies and gentleman, the age 40 is real.

“All my men and women out there that are 40 years old and above, it’s not a game, respect that age or that age will make you respect it,” said the actor.

Hart said he raced Ridley after they “got into a little debate… on who was faster”.

Watch: Kevin Hart on how he got injured

Torn and injured body parts

In the video, Hart discussed the specific body parts that he injured.

“I tore my lower abdomen and abductors and muscles found in the hip, I don’t even know what that is, but I tore them. I tore those too, I can’t walk,” he stated.

Race video

Meanwhile, Stevan Ridley is happily celebrating his victory.

Stevan also shared the actual video of the race in which he and Kevin were competing.

He captioned the post “@kevinhart4real Gotcha?? Got whooo?!”

Watch: Kevin Hart and Stevan Ridley race

In a different video on his Instagram, Kevin Hart discusses how athletes and friends suddenly became doctors when they called him and asked “What the f*** were you thinking?”.

Addressing the comments and statements directed at him, Kevin wrote: “All of my friends can kiss my ass 😂😂😂😂😂 …. I wish y’all could hear some of these damn calls. All of a sudden everybody is damn doctor or a physician….F*** YALL MAN!!!!! 😂😂😂😂😂 #ManDown,”

