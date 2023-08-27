WATCH: WWE pays tribute to two wrestlers who passed away in same week

WWE is mourning the loss of two of their wrestlers, Hall of Famer Terry Funk and Bray Wyatt, who both passed away in the same week.

Two WWE wrestlers paying their last respects to Bray Wyatt and Terry Funk. Picture: Instagram@WWE

Wrestling group WWE (World Wrestling Entertainment) remembered two of their professional wrestlers who passed away in the same week: Terry Funk and Bray Wyatt.

Terry Funk, a WWE Hall Of Famer, passed away on 23 August 2023, at the age of 79. The cause of his death has not yet been disclosed.

Bray Wyatt, who was only 36 years old, died from a heart attack just a day later.

WWE shared videos on its Instagram page to remember the two wrestlers.

“This week, we lost two beloved members of the WWE family, Hall of Famer Terry Funk and the one and only Bray Wyatt. Tonight, we pay tribute to their incredible careers,” WWE said.

Bray Wyatt’s special moments celebrated

During a moment of silence for their two wrestlers, WWE looked back at Bray Wyatt’s wrestling moments.

WWE stars gathered around a wooden chair that Bray Wyatt often used during his wrestling performances.

The lights were dimmed, and they sang a song that Bray Wyatt used to sing, titled “He’s got the whole world in his hands”.

As WWE wrestlers sang, fans also joined in.

The life of Bray Wyatt

Former WWE wrestler Bray Wyatt. Picture: Instagram@WindhamRotunda

Bray Wyatt, whose real name was Windham Lawrence Rotunda, was born on 23 May 1987.

He came from a family of wrestlers. His grandfather, Blackjack Mulligan, his father, Mike Rotunda, and two of his uncles, Barry and Kendall Windham, were also wrestlers.

Wyatt was famous for his time in WWE from 2010 to 2021, and then again from 2022 until he passed away in 2023.

The life of Terry Funk

Former WWE wrestler Terry Funk. Picture: Instagram@TerryFunk

Terrence Funk was born on 30 June 1944. He became famous for having a really long professional wrestling career that lasted over 50 years.

In 2009, Terry Funk’s 50 years of work in sports entertainment was recognised and he was put into the WWE Hall of Fame with his brother, Dory Funk.

This special award was given to him by Dusty Rhodes, who was also a WWE wrestler but also passed away on 11 June 2015.

