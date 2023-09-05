‘I see God in you’: Sophie Ndaba’s amazing transformation has social media buzzing [PICS]

Opinions on Sophie's looks went from ‘what’s wrong with her’ to ‘you look amazing’.

Fondly known as Queen Moroka on the original Generations soapie, Sophie Ndaba has made headlines in the past for not looking well and in good health. But the seasoned actress is now being lauded for the transformation she has made in the last few years.

Last year on Wold Diabetes Day, November 14, the businesswoman and media personality reflected on living with diabetes for almost a decade.

In a recent interview on Itumeleng Sekhu-Pedi’s YouTube channel, Ndaba spoke about the difficulties of being body-shamed while battling the lifestyle disease.

Sophie Ndaba opens up about stigmatisation of diabetes

“As a child of God I had a different perspective of what they were doing. Yes I was hurt, I’m human but I just realised that I wish they just knew, I wish they had information, I wish they could get tested themselves,” said Ndaba.

“You had people saying ‘oh she’s dying of Aids, she’s dying of Cancer’ I mean just simple diabetes they couldn’t just say ‘let me Google it and get what’s up with this thing she’s talking about’” said Ndaba in the interview.

In the same sit-down the actress spoke about the disappointment of how people ignorantly judged her from afar, without really knowing what was wrong with her.

“A person who’s observing from a distance has got their own opinion of what they think is eating you up. They assess, they conclude, they announce. She’s this, she’s that … that is what she is. I think it was premature because when I got an opportunity to address people I just told them ‘I wish you could go get tested because the way you look obese, you look pre-diabetic yourself,” said the 50-year-old.

A son’s love

Last month one of her two sons, Lwandle Ndaba jotted a heartfelt note on social media appreciating his mother. “God decided to put us on a new journey of life, feeling Gods power as he restores. The great thing about God is that his timing is always perfect his blessings are never doubted, do you see how pretty my mom looks? That’s on Queen levol. That’s all God bro!!”

“This is the woman that God decided to choose to be my mother , such a strong force man. Lemme tell you also that God makes the impossible very much possible,” he wrote on Instagram.

Watch Sophie Ndaba’s interview below:

