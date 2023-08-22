Ocean L writes touching letter to his mother Sophie Ndaba

Sophie Ndaba's son, Lwandle Ndaba, shared a heartfelt message to her on his Instagram page.

Musician Lwandle Ndaba, popularly known as Ocean L, penned a heartfelt message on Instagram to his mother, who is a well-known actress celebrated for her role as Queen in the renowned SABC 1 soapie Generations – Sophie Ndaba.

The award winning actress is a mother to two children – Rudo Ndaba and Lwandle Ndaba – who she shares with her ex-husband Themba Ndaba whom she was married to from 1998 until 2007.

In his Instagram message, Lwandle shared a lovely tale about his mom and the amazing person she is.

Sophie’s heartfelt message

Upon hearing her only son speak those words, Sophie offered her own heartfelt message of love to him.

“My son my precious ‘prembaby’ I never understood why God made you come early, I now see he was prepping you to know what is strength. You fought from birth. Now you’re fighting through your young adult life. Waking up at 5am daily to college and your side business just to care for us and continue to partner with mommy. I do not take your love and appreciation and understanding of God first. I pray blessings over everything you touch and your life. May you continue to put God first and respect your parents as you have. God sees it all and will personally bless you. I love you to moon n back. Thank you my stunkie ❤️❤️❤️,” she wrote on the post.

Sophie Ndaba’s ‘She’s A Wonder’ platform

Sophie Ndaba officially launched her platform called She’s A Wonder on Saturday, 19 August 2023.

The platform centred on healing, restoration and empowerment for women.

It serves as a community where like-minded women can come together to share their stories, offer support and promote healing and restoration.

In the course of her life, Sophie Ndaba faced a series of tough situations. These included dealing with rumours of her death and battling depression following her diagnosis of type 1 diabetes.

Sharing her health condition did not simplify matters, as she faced criticism on social media regarding her weight loss.

Nevertheless, she is in the process of healing and rediscovering her former self. Recently, she took to her Instagram page to share a post in which she reintroduces herself as she bounces back stronger.

