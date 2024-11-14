World Diabetes Day: Expert insights on how this chronic disease affects skin health

Over 4 million South Africans live with diabetes according to the International Diabetes Federation...

In recognition of World Diabetes Day, observed on 4 November, attention is drawn to the millions of South Africans living with diabetes.

According to the International Diabetes Federation (IDF), over four million South Africans live with this chronic disease.

This condition not only impacts blood sugar levels but also has significant effects on skin health.

Biomedical scientist Dr Judey Pretorius explains the close link between diabetes and skin problems.

She says high blood sugar levels can disrupt the skin’s natural balance, leading to dryness, increased infections, and poor wound healing.

“High blood glucose levels can lead to a variety of skin-related issues that are often overlooked.

“Diabetes impairs the body’s ability to retain moisture and fight infections, which makes individuals more vulnerable to dryness, infections, and poor wound healing,” says Dr Judey.

Understanding the link between diabetes and skin problems

Dr Judey explains that, for people with diabetes, dry skin, infections, and specific conditions like diabetic dermopathy and acanthosis nigricans are common.

She said dryness, especially on the legs and feet, is caused by dehydration and can make the skin itchy and flaky.

The immune system’s weakened state also increases susceptibility to infections like athlete’s foot, cellulitis, and other fungal or bacterial issues.

Dr Judey explained that diabetes can also delay wound healing due to restricted blood flow, particularly in the feet, where blisters or ulcers may appear.

Management and treatment

Dr Judey advises regular moisturising, foot care, and skin checks as part of daily management.

She adds that monitoring blood sugar levels is essential, as it can help reduce skin complications associated with diabetes.

“The skin often mirrors the body’s internal state. Attentive skincare can signal early warnings of other diabetes-related issues, enhancing overall health management,” she said.

Dr Judey Pretorius is a distinguished biomedical scientist with expertise in wound healing, regenerative medicine, and cell therapy.

Holding a master’s degree in Genetics and Molecular Biology and a PhD in Pharmaceutical Chemistry, she is the founder of Biomedical Emporium, where she has developed innovative skincare products aimed at supporting the skin’s natural rejuvenation and repair processes.

