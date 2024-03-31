7 people including four teens killed in horrific accidents in Tshwane since Friday

The City of Tshwane has warned motorists to act reasonably and safely following the deadly crashes.

Four teens were killed in an accident in Tshwane on Saturday morning. (Photo/Charles Mabaso – Tshwane EMS

At least seven people have been killed in three separate accident in Tshwane since the start of the Easter holidays on Friday, the City of Tshwane Emergency Services Department said.

The city has warned motorists to act reasonably and safely following the deadly crashes.

According to the city, five people were also injured in the accidents between Friday and Saturday.

Emergency Services Department spokesperson Charles Mabaso said at around 12:38am on Friday morning, three motorists lost their lives, and three others were injured in an accident on the corner of the R55 and Lochner Road in Raslouw, near Centurion.

“The Tshwane Emergency Services Department arrived at this incident to find that two patients were already transported to Kalafong Hospital by a private ambulance service. Firefighters had to use the “Jaws of Life free some trapped motorists from one of the vehicles.”

ALSO READ: Teen and 9-year-old child killed in horrific Midrand crash

Accidents

In the second accident at 2:01am on Saturday morning, a bakkie overturned on Britz Road near the Straightfontein Butchery north of Pretoria critically injuring two people.

Mabaso sad emergency services arrived on the scene to find the two motorists still trapped inside the wreckage of the bakkie and also had to use the “Jaws of Life” to free the critically injured patients.

Teens killed

At 4:am that same morning, four male teenagers were declared dead on the scene when a vehicle they were traveling in lost control and overturned on Pretorious Street, between Nelson Mandela Drive and Steve Biko Street in the Pretoria City Center,

The owner of the vehicle, arrived on the scene around 6am after being notified of the accident by the vehicle tracking company.

Mabaso said the causes of all of the accidents have not yet been determined and will be investigated by law enforcement authorities.

“We are making a repeated call for motorists to continue acting responsibly and safely, and all times adhere to rules of the road when driving,” Mabaso said.

ALSO READ: Over 1 000 motorists arrested over Easter weekend across the country