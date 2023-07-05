Back with a bang − ‘Generations’ star Kagiso Rakosa returns to TV

By Lineo Lesemane

Netizens got nostalgic following an announcement that the former Generations actress Kagiso Rakosa is back on TV.

She was popularly known for portraying Sharon on the SABC 1’s hit soapie, now known as Generations: The Legacy.

Kagiso is part of the cast of Mzansi Magic’s new series called Magaeng. She will star alongside r popular actors including Sdumo Mtshali, Keke Mphuthi, Tina Mnumzane, Khabonina Qubeka, and Thato Molamu, just to mention a few.

Not only is Kagiso back on TV, she is also back on Africa Radio from Monday to Friday from 6am until 9am.

ALSO READ: ‘Idols SA’s iLast Number’ farewell season to air on Saturday

About Magaeng

The star-studded series will debut on 10 July, at 8pm on Mzansi Magic, DStv channel 161.

According to the channel, the show tells the story of Zama Ndaba, played by Khabonina Qubeka.

“Zama is a confident and ambitious woman ready to embark on a journey to fame by joining a popular reality show. Determined to distance herself from her family’s criminal past, she aims to leave her mark on the world.

“Placed under witness protection in a small rural town, Zama assumes the identity of Sheila, accompanied by her teenage children, played by Kopano Mahlasi and Bonga Mhlongo. The Ndaba family must adapt to their new low-profile personas, sticking together while evading past dangers. Can Zama maintain their cover? The threat of ‘blend in or be killed’ looms over them.”

Director of local entertainment channels at M-Net, Shirley Adonisi, said Monday nights on Mzansi Magic are for compelling shows filled with secrets, suspense, and unexpected twists.

“Magaeng brings a fresh and thrilling storyline that will keep viewers glued to their screens. With its flawless blend of drama and comedy, Magaeng promises to be an apt complement to the thrilling reality shows that dominate the weekdays. It’s a show that reflects the diversity and richness of South African television. We believe it will resonate with viewers who want compelling narratives and engaging performances.”

Social media reactions

Many people have shared their excitement for the new series and seeing Kagiso back on their screens. Here are a few reactions from Twitter.

Will definitely be watching 👌🏾😍— S'phiwe Collins (@manspish) July 3, 2023

Its good to see her again ,finally its been a minute— Siya Ndlumbini 🧭 (@Siya_Ndlumbini) July 3, 2023

NOW READ: ‘House of Zwide’ star Nefisa Mkhabela on how she built a house for her mom at 19