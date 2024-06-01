‘He was such a vibe’: Tributes pour in for ‘Rea Tsotella’ producer Blessing Gama

TV producer Blessing Gama tragically passed away at the young age of 28 this week.

Tributes continu to pour in for TV producer Blessing Gama, who passed away in hospital earlier this week.

The 28-year-old was popularly known for producing the Moja Love hit reality talk show, Rea Tsotella.

Blessing was also recognised as the creative force behind popular shows like Let’s Eat with Siphokazi, BET Buzz, Real Talk with Anele, and many more.

His family confirmed his passing in a statement on Thursday, adding that details of the funeral arrangements would follow.

“It is with great sadness that we inform you of the passing of our beloved Blessing Gama, formerly known as King Bless.

“We know that he touched many lives and brought endless joy to those around him. We kindly ask that during this time, we give the family space to grieve.”

However, the family did not reveal his cause of death. Family spokesperson Adrin Kaunda told Sunday World that the family is distraught and still trying to come to terms with Blessing’s passing.

“They have not given me the go-ahead to share the cause of his death, and I will only do so once they have,” Adrin added, as quoted by the publication.

Tributes pour in for Blessing Gama

Social media has been flooded with messages of condolence and heartfelt tributes as friends, colleagues, and fans share their fondest memories of Blessing.

Kgomotso tweeted: “Oh my God, such a beautiful soul… I worked with him on the Miss Mpumalanga pageant broadcast on Moja Love in 2021.”

Rosie said: “This is so sad. He was a beautiful person inside and out. Condolences to the family.”

Bongani: “This must be the saddest thing. Blessing Gama was such a vibe and was always smiling…”

🕊️🕊️🕊️🕊️🕊️🕊️ sad, heartbroken, fearful & terribly concerned. May his soul rest in peace. — Jamal Booysen (@XolileJamal) May 30, 2024

