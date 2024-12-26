Water restrictions in eThekwini suspended to accommodate holiday influx

Water restrictions have been in effect since October but high demand in eThekwini this December has called for greater supply.

eThekwini Municipality will have a short reprieve on their water restrictions to accommodate visitors flocking to the coast for the holidays.

The Department of Water and Sanitation (DWS) announced in October that a reduction of water supply would be implemented for a period of 12 months as usage was exceeding the licenced allocation.

DWS and and eThekwini mayor Cyril Xaba met on Christmas day to discuss the restrictions and the impact on the capacity to deliver water supply to an area heaving with holiday makers.

Restrictions lifted until 31 January

Through uMngeni-uThukela Water (UUW), eThekwini has a licenced agreement to receive 470 million cubic meters of water per annum from the department, but its usage had been exceeding that by almost 10%.

DWS stated in October that the municipality averaged a very high individual consumption rate, registering between 270 and 298 litres per person per day.

This is comparable to Johannesburg’s average of 275 litres per person per day, but far greater that the global average of just 180 litres, as stated by the CoJ in 2022.

UUW has been struggling to keep up with demand this December, prompting water and sanitation minister Pemmy Majodina and her deputy David Mahlobo to lift the restrictions in eThekwini until the end of January.

Storage capacity increased to 85.6%

The uMgeni Water Supply System (uMWS) feeds UUW and the supply system has been aided by recent rainfall, boosting storage capacity levels to 85%.

However, the restrictions will return and the municipality will still need to resolve other infrastructural issues, such as leaks and illegal connections.

“eThekwini has been instructed to prepare a comprehensive water conservation and demand management plan outlining how it is addressing its non-revenue water,” stated DWS.

Majodina stressed that although the restrictions had been lifted, uMWS remains vulnerable and asked residents and holidaymakers to use water sparingly.

“[We] further urge everyone to work with government and save water, as every drop counts,” DWS concluded.

