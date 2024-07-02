Stephen Grootes ditches SAfm to take charge of Bruce Whitfield’s Radio 702 show

Grootes, who is also an anchor on Newzroom Afrika, will officially leave SAfm for Radio 702 at the end of July.

Stephen Grootes has announced his departure from the SABC’s SAfm to take charge of Bruce Whitfield’s The Money Show. Pictures: @StephenGrootes (X), brucewhitfieldspeaks/Instagram

Broadcaster Stephen Grootes has ditched the public broadcaster to replace Bruce Whitfield who recently announced his departure from Radio 702 and Cape Talk.

“It has been the honour of my professional life to speak to the entire nation every morning over the last six years, and I have learnt an incredible amount from presenting SAfm Sunrise. I will deeply miss the Sunrise team, our listeners and particularly our callers,” averred Grootes in a brief statement released by the SABC on Tuesday.

“It’s been the most incredible privilege to speak to the nation every morning and to be a part of the national debate,” said Grootes.

Grootes, who is also an anchor on Newzroom Afrika, will officially leave the SAfm at the end of July. He confirmed that he'll be joining SAfm's competitors on his X social media account.

“I’m excited to confirm that I’m re-joining Radio 702 and Cape Talk after the departure of radio legend Bruce Whitfield! So many of our debates will now turn to our economy and there is no better place for them than The Money Show.”

Bruce departure

Whitfield first joined Primedia Broadcasting in the mid-1990s as an Eyewitness News reporter. After honing his skills as an editor in London and Johannesburg, he re-joined Primedia in 2003 to present a financial slot on the Afternoon Drive Show.

This evolved into The Money Show, broadcast on 702 and Cape Talk on weekday evenings from 6 pm to 8 pm.

“I have loved every moment on The Money Show and am honoured to have been part of listeners’ lives for more than two decades. The time has come however to focus on some exciting new projects which require a more specific focus,” said Whitfield.

Chief content officer at Primedia Broadcasting Mzo Jojwana was grateful for Whitfield’s two decades at the station.

“Bruce has been not just an important part of our programming line-up, but also a valued and much-loved member of the 702 family. While we are sad to see him go, we believe that he will continue to thrive and grow as he explores and develops new opportunities. We wish him every success.”

Whitfield said he is working on the biography of an ambitious South African company, in collaboration with GIBS Business Professor Dr Adrian Saville.

“Come September, I’ll be launching a brand-new podcast series, exploring a hitherto underserviced category which will bring new insights to leaders and managers worldwide,” shared the seasoned broadcaster.

“Additionally, I’ve developed two new keynote presentations: The Age of Ambiguity, designed to help leaders make better decisions in a deeply uncertain world, and How to Thrive at the Edge of Chaos, which helps teams cut through the clutter of today’s supercharged news cycle to focus on strategic priorities.”

Throughout his illustrious career, Bruce Whitfield has been recognised for his outstanding contributions to financial journalism.

He has received numerous awards and accolades, including the prestigious Sanlam Financial Journalist of the Year Award.

His insightful analysis and engaging storytelling have made him a trusted voice, with a loyal following of listeners and readers.

Whitfield hosted his last radio show in June.

