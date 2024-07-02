5FM’s new drive time team elated at move from midday slot

5FM announced its revamped line-up in June, where Lula Odiba was announced as one of the station’s new additions.

After the breakfast slot, the drive time slot is the most coveted at a radio station. So it’s with reason that 5FM’s new drive time team is elated to move from their midday slot to the drive time.

“On Lunch, so many highlights can be said, but the growing as friends, growing a family with our listeners of SA and the nominations were everything – Best Day time Show, Best News Reader, Best Content Producer in South Africa,” wrote broadcaster Zanele Potelwa.

Potelwa now hosts 5 Drive with the same team she hosted the lunchtime show with. The team includes newsreader Yanga Mjoli, content producers ShabZi Madallion, Masego Tlhakanye and sports presenters Jude van Wyk and Nick Archibald who do traffic.

Lula Odiba, who is the daughter of late iconic broadcaster Eddie Zondi, will now host the 12h00 to 15h00 slot.

“It’s all about authentically connecting with the youth and moving them. It also gives us an opportunity to push boundaries and create innovative solutions for our clients in ways never imagined before.

This makes 5FM the ultimate destination for brands looking to connect with young minds that shape the future,” the 5FM and Good Hope FM’s PCS Combo Business Manager, Masixole Mdingane said in a statement.

Journey from student radio station to commercial station

Potelwa looked back on her journey as a student at Tuks FM.

“From dreaming about one day doing a daytime show on a commercial radio station when I was listening to my audio at Tuks FM years back, to actually getting to take on this incredible honour (How faithful is God?) Oh my word!!! It’s about to be a beautiful journey and I hope you’ll come along for the ride with us my loves,” wrote the host on Instagram.

Show producer ShabZi Madallion whose real name is Leshabe Rampedi, reflected on his journey on the station as he moves time slots.

“Reflecting on my journey, it feels like everything is coming full circle. I started at 5FM with a humble mindset, ready to accept any role just to get my foot in the door and make a mark in the world of radio,” wrote Madallion.

“Becoming the official producer for 5 Lunch with Zanele and Yanga was a pivotal moment in my career. Building that show with such an incredible team was a highlight, and now, we’re all moving to drive time together,”

Another producer of the new drive time show Tlhakanye celebrated being nominated at this year’s Basadi Awards in the Entertainment Radio Producer of the Year category.

