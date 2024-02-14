Peekaboo underwear; it’s about sex and empowerment

Here are the fashion trends that will dominate this year.

The trend of showing off undies is back in a big way. Picture Hein Kaiser

Fashion has always been about sex, in some way or another. From lacy lingerie through to vegan leather dresses, middle cleavage, side-boob, cleavage and even the unfortunate whale-tail.

There’s never been a moment that fashion didn’t speak directly to a moving target of sex appeal, and an individual’s personal expression thereof.

“It’s an interplay between revealing and concealing,” said Sexy Curves proprietor Priscilla Olivier, who has kept track of the ebb and flow of edgy dressing since launching her site five years ago.

“And it has become more of an empowerment and feminist expression lately,” she added. “Women are taking control of their sexuality, and they are making it known through fashion.”

Hot right now, said Olivier, is the peekaboo underwear trend.

It is a “It’s a play on visibility, allowing for just a sliver of fabric to hint at what lies beneath. It’s a follow on from the bold displays of the early 2000s where brand names stretched across broad waist elastic, protruding out of low-slung pants, was the norm for men and women’s fashion.

“The whale tail bejewelled or racy G-strings that accentuated derrieres was also hot. Thankfully now,” said Olivier, “it’s not.”

“Peekaboo underwear is about the allure of the barely-there. It’s a celebration of personal style that allows for a subtle yet impactful statement.”

Today, it’s not about brand names or whale tail, it’s an all-round circumference of beaded waists, lace, rhinestones or messages and slogans.

“Paired with low waisted or hipster jeans, pants or shirts, peekaboo is more sensual and sexier than blatant, and very low-slung pants also show off a bit of v-line, a hint of lace or a taste of satin,” Oliver added.

Messages don’t go to waist on underwear.

Bands like Miu Miu and Gucci showed off looks late last year that offered just a glimpse of underwear trim, while others like Yuhan Wang and Ester Manas opted for a more pronounced reveal of lacy undies.

“Peekaboo underwear is intertwined with the movement towards customisation and sustainability, it’s here to stay for some time” said Olivier.

The increasing demand for personalised and sustainable fashion along with personal sensual and empowerment expression is likely to influence this trend, with consumers seeking out pieces that are not only unique but also environmentally conscious.

“We’ll see a continued shift towards garments that not only reflect individual style but also embody body positive and environmental awareness.”

In contrast to the calculated visibility of peekaboo underwear, the braless trend champions a more unencumbered approach to fashion, but, said Olivier, the trends go hand in hand.

“Going braless is not just about ditching a bra, it’s a statement on body autonomy and taking control of your own body. It’s a form of liberation while accentuating a woman’s natural beauty and shape,” she said.

Bralettes will be the norm in 2024, said Olivier.

“They will become as visible and shown off as underwear, sometimes also personalised and carrying slogans,” she said.

Combinations between underwear and bralette’s that are intertwined, or connected by fabric design will also see more and more women opting for bralettes, corsets paired with visible underwear.

“When bras aren’t a fashion statement, like under a t-shirt, they’ll likely be ditched more often in favour of natural shape,” Olivier noted.

Both the peekaboo underwear and braless trends are indicative of a cultural shift towards greater freedom and flexibility in fashion.

They reflect a collective move away from rigid standards of dress and a deeper engagement with personal identity and self-expression.

“People will continue to push the envelope,” said Olivier. “Fashion is a reflection of our times, and these trends show a growing need for authenticity, inclusivity, and personal expression.

“They challenge us to think differently about how we present ourselves to the world, blending visibility with vulnerability in a way that’s both empowering and revolutionary.”