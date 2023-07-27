WATCH: ‘Sassy CEO’ − Inside Boity’s BT signature factory

By Lineo Lesemane

Media personality and businesswoman Boitumelo “Boity” Thulo launched her alcohol brand, BT Signature in March 2021.

She recently posted pictures and videos, giving her followers a look inside her alcohol factory.

Announcing the business venture in 2021, she said BT Signature is a range of premium, superior-tasting alcoholic and non-alcoholic sparkling fruit beverages.

“We are our ancestors’ wildest dreams. Introducing the new kid on the block #BTSignature. Get yourself a bottle of BT Signature. It’s peachy, sparkling, it’s oh so tasty, and we’ve got a non alcoholic version too for the next four days,” she wrote on Instagram.

Post the launch, she told News24 that she had been working on her alcohol brand together with her partner, Matthew Krone, since 2019.

“At our very first meeting, we discussed the idea of developing a ‘ready to drink’ (RTD) product. I knew exactly what the market wanted, and Matthew has the skills to make it happen. So it was a match made in heaven,” she told the publication.

Prices and where to buy BT Signature

BT Signature is available for people aged 18 and above at Shoprite LiquorShop stores countrywide.

The non-alcoholic 4-pack retails at R99.95, and the alcoholic 4-pack at R119.95. A 24-pack (alcoholic) is R599, while a single bottle can set you back only R24.

Some people, especially on Twitter, have complained about the prices of BT Signature, saying it is overpriced.

Other businesses Boity owns

In 2020, Boity launched her scent, Boity Pink Sapphire Eau de Parfum in collaboration with Halo Heritage.

Together they also launched an exclusive range of hair care products.

Boity’s hair products are created specifically for women with hair types three and four.

“Now more than ever, black women have started embracing their natural hair. But it didn’t come without struggle. Falling in love with our natural hair is a journey for many black women.

“Being a brand designed for powerful, modern African queens, a collaboration with Halo Heritage just felt like a natural fit,” Boity said.

My baby is here!!! I’d like to introduce all to Boity Pink Sapphire Eau de Parfum. 😍😍😍💕💕💕👑👑👑✨✨✨ #BoityPinkSapphire pic.twitter.com/pgX5QkS9gq— Boity Thulo (@Boity) September 4, 2020

