Lebo M sues comedian as ‘Lion King’ chant joke sparks $20-million lawsuit drama

Grammy-winning composer Lebo M has filed a multimillion-dollar lawsuit after a podcast joke questioned the meaning of the iconic chant.

A cultural and legal storm is brewing in global entertainment. This follows the filing of a R330 million lawsuit by renowned South African composer Lebo M against Zimbabwean comedian Learnmore Jonasi. The lawsuit concerns remarks about the famous “Nants’ Ingonyama” chant.

The chant, which opens the beloved Disney classic The Lion King, has long been regarded as one of the most powerful musical introductions in cinema. Moreover, it symbolises African identity and storytelling for audiences worldwide.

Legal action filed in the United States

Reports indicate that Lebo M, whose real name is Lebohang Morake, filed a $20 million (more than R330 million) lawsuit in the United States District Court in Los Angeles on Tuesday, 17 March 2026. The complaint reportedly cites damaging misrepresentations, defamatory conduct, and unlawful commercial exploitation of the globally recognised chant.

The dispute stems from Jonasi’s appearance on the One54 Africa podcast, where he joked about the meaning of the Zulu lyrics. This occurred during a conversation with Nigerian American comedian Godfrey C. Danchimah Jr.

During the discussion, Jonasi suggested that the chant’s translation was far simpler than commonly believed. He framed it as a humorous observation rather than a profound cultural statement. The clip quickly gained traction online and drew widespread attention across entertainment circles.

For Lebo M, the moment represents more than film nostalgia. The chant was composed and performed in collaboration with global music figures Elton John and Hans Zimmer for the opening song “Circle of Life”.

Over the years, it has become a symbolic expression of African heritage, language, and royal praise traditions.

In a video response shared earlier this month, the composer explained that the lyrics function as a metaphor celebrating leadership, lineage, and cultural pride.

He also revealed that he had attempted to resolve the issue directly with Jonasi before pursuing formal legal channels.

Comedian stands firm

Jonasi later issued his own response, maintaining that his remarks were made within the context of comedy and artistic expression. He indicated that he would not apologise. However, he also acknowledged the increased visibility the controversy has brought to his upcoming comedy tour across several African countries.

Protecting artistic legacy

Lebo M’s global spokesperson, Tshepo Mboni, described the lawsuit as a necessary step to defend cultural integrity and intellectual property.

He emphasised that the chant should not be reduced to casual humour or used for unauthorised commercial purposes. He noted its deep spiritual and historical significance.

As the case unfolds, industry observers say it highlights ongoing tensions between satire, ownership, and respect for cultural symbols. These tensions appear in an increasingly connected entertainment landscape.

For many, the outcome may set an important precedent. It may affect how African creative heritage is interpreted and protected on global platforms.

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