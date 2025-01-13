‘The Ultimatum: South Africa’ star Nkateko Mahange fights for custody

Nkateko alleges that his baby momma has displayed harmful behaviour, creating an unsafe environment for their child.

The Ultimatum: South Africa star Nkateko ‘Kay’ Mahange is seeking full custody of his one-year-old son.

He alleges that the child’s mother, with whom he appeared on the show, has displayed harmful behaviour, creating an unsafe environment for their child.

The pair appeared on The Ultimatum: South Africa, a show that tests relationships by helping couples decide whether to get married or go their separate ways.

The now ex-partner had issued the ultimatum to Nkateko, but by the time the show’s reunion was filmed in March 2023, they had already decided to break up.

In May last year, Nkateko shared that shortly after their split, they discovered that they had a baby on the way.

He stated this led them to focus on therapy to address unresolved issues and prepare for their child’s arrival.

Despite their efforts, Nkateko described the relationship as a “trauma bond” that fluctuated between love and conflict.

Allegations of ‘violence and erratic behaviour’

Nkateko released a lengthy statement on Sunday, 12 January, revealing his decision to pursue full custody of his son.

In his statement, the reality star claimed that his ex-partner consumed “dangerous substances during her pregnancy and displayed erratic and violent behaviour”.

He alleged she physically attacked him on multiple occasions, and once stabbed him while he was holding their child.

“She physically attacked me on multiple occasions, punching, scratching, and even using objects to harm me.

“One of the most dangerous incidents occurred while she was pregnant, where her aggression turned physical and escalated to the point where I was very concerned for both her and the baby’s safety. After Qhawe’s birth, things did not improve. Her temper became more volatile, and she often resorted to violence, even in Qhawe’s presence.

“The most harrowing incident came when Khanya stabbed me during an argument while I had him in my arms. The attack left me physically wounded, but my primary concern was for Qhawe, who was in the house at the time.”

Nkateko: ‘I pray for justice and discernment in this case’

Nkateko said these incidents left him with no choice but to seek custody of his son to ensure his safety and stability.

“My prayer is simple: to be given the opportunity to raise Qhawe in an environment that prioritises his safety, growth, and happiness. I do not wish to see Khanya punished or vilified. I only wish to provide for my son the way God has called me to.

“The legal system has often overlooked the voices of fathers in custody battles, but I pray for justice and discernment in this case. I trust that with the evidence presented, the court will see that my intentions are pure and my love for Qhawe is unwavering,” he said.

