Celebs And Viral

Home » Entertainment » Celebs And Viral

Avatar photo

By ETX Daily Up

2 minute read

28 Dec 2024

02:02 pm

Former president’s watch auctioned for more than R10 million

Several French institutions were buyers at the sale, which took place over eight hours.

Auction

Picture: iStock

A watch worn by French wartime hero and president Charles de Gaulle fetched more than half a million euro (€) as part of an auction of his personal items in Paris, auction house Artcurial said.

The €537,920 (R10,497,019.29) sale price on Monday evening, 16 December set a worldwide record for a watch by 150-year-old French brand LIP.

The manufacturer, based in Besançon in eastern France, still produces a “General de Gaulle” watch thanks to the patronage of the man regarded as the country’s greatest modern statesman.

Monday’s auction of de Gaulle memorabilia by Artcurial, which included letters, a book manuscript and even a school report, raised €5.6 million in total.

A watch by French brand LIP worn by French president Charles de Gaulle. Photography Courtesy of Artcurial©

ALSO READ: Emerald fetches a record of R163m at Christie’s auction

The watch buyers

The sale was organised by de Gaulle’s descendants, who inherited a trove of personal items from his son, Philippe, who died at the age of 102 in March.

Several French institutions including the French National Library and the National Archives were buyers at the sale, which took place over eight hours, Artcurial said.

De Gaulle spearheaded resistance to the Nazi occupation of France, and he emerged as the country’s post-war leader, before then serving as the architect of the current constitution and president from 1958.

NOW READ: Football star Tommy Lazzaro dies in hunting accident at 27

Read more on these topics

president viral

For more news your way

Download our app and read this and other great stories on the move. Available for Android and iOS.

EDITOR'S CHOICE

Matric Class of 2024: Matric results, re-markings and rewrites — everything you need to know
Politics Will the EFF survive 2025 and the next elections?
Courts SCA finds Defence department’s R60 million tender invalid and unlawful
News Soweto’s smoked meat master makes waves
Rugby Dobson focuses on Stormers win, downplays Siya Kolisi move

For more news your way

Download The Citizen App for IOS and Android

Click here to get The Citizen news and updates on Whatsapp.

Find out more

RELATED ARTICLES