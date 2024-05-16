‘I’m a strong personality’ – ‘The Ultimatum: South Africa’ star Khanya Nqolase after backlash

Khanya Nqolase has been dragged on social media since the reality show aired.

The Ultimatum: South Africa star Khanya Nqolase has broken her silence about the hate she has been receiving on social media since the premiere of the show.

Netflix‘s The Ultimatum: South Africa is a spinoff of the international TV series, The Ultimatum.

Intense experience of The Ultimatum: South Africa

The show, which premiered on 10 May, follows couples after one of the partners is given an ultimatum for marriage.

In an Instagram post, Khanya opened up about the intense experience she underwent during the filming of the show.

“Hi to everyone who has been tuning into The Ultimatum: South Africa, and I understand if some of you may feel like I was out of line with some of my words and actions. It was an intense experience for me, and I handled it the best way I could,” she said.

She also emphasised that it was hard for her and other cast members to witness their partners engaging with other people.

“I have already apologised to those that I have wronged and would like to thank everybody for being so invested in the show and sharing their thoughts on the reality show,” she added.

Khanya: ‘I’m a strong personality’

Expressing gratitude to the audience for their investment in the show, Khanya highlighted that she has a strong personality.

“I acknowledge I’m a strong personality and say things that only others dare to think. Making TV aside, we are dealing with real people & real emotions here.”

Wrapping up her lengthy statement, Khanya said a lot transpired since the filming of the show, including a process of healing and transformation. “It’s in the past, and a lot has happened since then,” she concluded.

