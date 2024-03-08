‘This has been an emotional rollercoaster’ –Rosette Ncwana’s R500 000 loss revealed

More than 20 Ananda Aesthetics customers have allegedly communicated with Ncwana about how the business’ products have affected them.

Beauty model Rosette Ncwana has expressed how the impasse between her and Ananda Aesthetics owner Renisha Jimmy has affected her, this after making an investment in the skincare business of R500 000.

“This has been an emotional rollercoaster for me as I was whole-heartedly invested and had a passion for beauty but didn’t realise that I was being used and taken advantage of,” Ncawana told The Citizen.

Cutting ties

This has led to Ncwana severing ties with the business and its owner.

According to the mother of two, she began questioning Renisha’s business practices at the end of January after learning of the business owner’s past in relation to administering aesthetic work.

“That’s when I really got worried. Upon the revelation of these news, individuals surfaced claiming owed debts for products and more. Despite initial hesitation to publish these news on social media due to work concerns, I chose to speak out as a voice for those silenced by fear of the individual in question,” Ncwana said.

In multiple posts over the past few days Ncwana has shared how Renisha failed to meet financial obligations to numerous individuals who have availed services or purchased products from Ananda Aesthetics, including other investors.

“After thorough investigation, I realised the partnership wasn’t suitable. Unaccredited qualifications became apparent, leading me to request removal and a refund of my initial investment,” Ncwana said.

“Furthermore, my brand has been severely impacted within the past month. I just want this matter to end, but I am hopeful that the law will be on my side.”

The model told The Citizen that she opened a case against Renisha at the Sandton Police station, but was yet to receive a case number. The Citizen is yet to get a response from the Saps.

“This person is known for frequent dishonesty, and many fall prey to her falsehoods,” alleged Ncwana.

The Citizen sent questions to Ananda Aesthetics owner Renisha, who is yet to respond. Her response will be added to the story should it come through.

Renisha refuted Ncwana’s allegations, through a short statement on her Instagram stories, but Ncwana responded to this with seemingly more evidence to counter the entrepreneur.

Bad reviews

There are at least 25 disgruntled Ananda Aesthetics customers who have communicated with Ncwana about how the business’ products have affected them.

In an Instagram post Ncwana said Renisha’s “lack of expertise has resulted in harm to several patients due to improper product administration, which is utterly unacceptable”.

In one of the screenshots shared by Ncwana, one client expresses how she was allegedly duped by Renisha.

“I suffered from scars on my arm due to a traumatic car accident, leading to me being self-conscious. After meeting Renisha, who promised to remove the scars using the Zena algea peel, I eagerly underwent the treatment,” reads the customer’s testimonial.

“However, it resulted in second-degree burn, causing immense pain and emotional distress.”

“I have the opportunity to be the voice for the voiceless, with 25 sworn testimonies that I have received and clients that have shared their heart wrenching stories with me,” Ncwana told The Citizen.

