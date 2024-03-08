Tyla cancels world tour due to an ‘injury that tragically worsened’

The singer was set to tour North America, the UK, and Europe.

Grammy award-winning singer Tyla has cancelled her world tour along with her Coachella performance due to an injury.

The Water hitmaker was set to tour North America, the UK, and Europe.

Additionally, she was also confirmed to perform at Coachella 2024 set to take place at the Empire Polo Club in Indio next month.

Tyla cancels her tour and Coachella

In a heartfelt statement released on Thursday, Tyla revealed that she had been quietly struggling with an injury over the past year.

The singer said her injury has since deteriorated in recent months despite her seeking medical attention.

“I’ve seen doctors and specialists with high hopes, but the pain has only become more agonising, as has the severity of the situation.”

“In consulting with medical professionals, it’s become increasingly clear that continuing any festival or tour dates would jeopardise my long-term health and safety,” she added.

Tyla also expressed gratitude to her fans for their unwavering support throughout her career.

“All of you know that this moment you have all helped me transform into a reality has been a life-long dream. I am so grateful and humbled by this past year and the way it’s changed my life.

“I can never thank you guys enough for all your loving support, all the joy, the laughter, and the wins!”

Fans and other celebrities have since reacted to Tyla’s statement, with many wishing her a speedy recovery.

“We love you! Get better! Your health is more important. God wants you to soar even higher when you’re healed superstar,” Nandi Madida wrote.

Leanne Kistan-Dlamini commented: “Get well soon Ty. Rest, recover, and you’ll be back to doing what you love in no time…”

