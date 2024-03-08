Celebs And Viral

Home » Entertainment » Celebs And Viral

Avatar photo

By Lineo Lesemane

Digital Lifestyle Journalist

6 minute read

8 Mar 2024

11:31 am

Tyla cancels world tour due to an ‘injury that tragically worsened’

The singer was set to tour North America, the UK, and Europe.

Tyla

Grammy award-winning singer Tyla. Picture: Instagram/@tyla

Grammy award-winning singer Tyla has cancelled her world tour along with her Coachella performance due to an injury.

The Water hitmaker was set to tour North America, the UK, and Europe.

Additionally, she was also confirmed to perform at Coachella 2024 set to take place at the Empire Polo Club in Indio next month.

ALSO READ: ‘Skipping SA is wild’ – Tyla dragged for excluding African countries from her world tour

Tyla cancels her tour and Coachella

In a heartfelt statement released on Thursday, Tyla revealed that she had been quietly struggling with an injury over the past year.

The singer said her injury has since deteriorated in recent months despite her seeking medical attention.

“I’ve seen doctors and specialists with high hopes, but the pain has only become more agonising, as has the severity of the situation.”

“In consulting with medical professionals, it’s become increasingly clear that continuing any festival or tour dates would jeopardise my long-term health and safety,” she added.

Tyla also expressed gratitude to her fans for their unwavering support throughout her career.

“All of you know that this moment you have all helped me transform into a reality has been a life-long dream. I am so grateful and humbled by this past year and the way it’s changed my life.

“I can never thank you guys enough for all your loving support, all the joy, the laughter, and the wins!”

Fans and other celebrities have since reacted to Tyla’s statement, with many wishing her a speedy recovery.

“We love you! Get better! Your health is more important. God wants you to soar even higher when you’re healed superstar,” Nandi Madida wrote.

Leanne Kistan-Dlamini commented: “Get well soon Ty. Rest, recover, and you’ll be back to doing what you love in no time…”

NOW READ: PICS: Dr Musa Mthombeni graduates from medical college

Read more on these topics

DP World Tour Grammys music Tyla

Catch up with the latest news from The Citizen on WhatsApp by following our channel. Click here to join.

EDITOR'S CHOICE

News UCT says Matshela Koko was not invited to lecture students on ethics and professionalism
Local News AKA, Tibz murder: Defence attorney says her client is innocent
Courts Shock arrests in Joslin Smith case: Mom, boyfriend and sangoma charged [Watch]
Elections WATCH: MK party warns of ‘anarchy and civil war’ if not allowed to contest elections
Local Soccer Sono grateful after Broos gifts him with AFCON medal

Click here to get The Citizen news and updates on Whatsapp.

Find out more

RELATED ARTICLES

Access premium news and stories

Access to the top content, vouchers and other member only benefits

Subscribe