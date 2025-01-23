Thuso Mbedu bags another international role in ‘Children of Blood and Bone’

The South African actress stars alongside Amandla Stenberg, Viola Davis, Damson Idris, and more.

Actress Thuso Mbedu is set to star in the highly anticipated film Children of Blood and Bone.

The film is the adaptation of Tomi Adeyemi’s bestselling novel of the same name.

Directed by Gina Prince-Bythewood, the film follows a young woman’s quest to reclaim the magic that was violently stolen from her people.

Mbedu will portray the fearless Zélie, a headstrong and protective woman with a quick temper, who feels she’s never doing enough to safeguard her family. Mistrustful of nobles like Amari and Inan Olúborí due to her violent past, Zélie gradually learns to trust others’ good intentions.

She stars alongside Amandla Stenberg as Amari, Viola Davis as Mama Agba, Damson Idris as Inan, Idris Elba as Lekan, Tosin Cole as Tzain just to mention a few.

Sharing her excitement on Instagram, Mbedu expressed how the novel became a significant part of her life.

“Children of Blood and Bone was gifted to me in 2019, and truly, it’s one of the best gifts I’ve received.

“Upon reading it, I fell in love with it — to the point that I made it a prayer point. Before heading to Philly earlier last year, I felt the most random need to go through old journals, and there it was: a prayer point, a bold ask to God to be the lead of this amazing story. To sit here and draft this announcement is mind-boggling.”

She added: “To know that I have the opportunity to work with some of the most amazing people as we tell this great story is truly humbling. I’m so excited. I’m so grateful.”

Thuso Mbedu’s global recognition

Since relocating abroad, Mbedu has become an international sensation, starring in several globally recognised films, including:

The Underground Railroad (2021)

Mbedu portrayed Cora Randall in the series, a young woman escaping slavery through a literal underground railroad. Her compelling performance earned her the Independent Spirit Award for Best Female Performance in a New Scripted Series.

WATCH: Barry Jenkins dropped a first glimpse of @ThusoMbedu as Cora in Amazon Limited Series #TheUndergroundRailroad



The series chronicles young Cora’s journey as she makes a desperate bid for freedom in the antebellum South. pic.twitter.com/j6dgdyG0nn October 21, 2020

The Woman King (2022)

In this epic historical drama, shot in South Africa, Mbedu played the role of Nawi, a determined recruit in the all-female military unit of the Kingdom of Dahomey, led by Nanisca (Viola Davis).

Bow down to the most exceptional female warrior to ever live. See #TheWomanKing rise exclusively in movie theaters September 16. pic.twitter.com/VnyuH9nPVr — The Woman King (@WomanKingMovie) July 6, 2022

Mufasa: The Lion King (2024)

Mbedu is the voice of Junia in this prequel to the iconic The Lion King, which delves into the origins of Mufasa.

Thuso Mbedu, John Kani & Kagiso Lediga on Mufasa : The Lion King



International market we're coming for you 🥳🥳 pic.twitter.com/O5thJXgjWu May 2, 2024

