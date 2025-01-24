‘She was my best friend, the best mother to me’: Son speaks on ‘Bling Empire: New York’ star Lynn Ban’s death

Lynn died a few weeks after having brain surgery.

Tributes continue to pour in for Netflix reality show star Lynn Ban after her death this week at the age of 51.

The Bling Empire: New York cast member died following brain surgery after a skiing accident.

The accident happened on Christmas Eve in Aspen during a family holiday.

‘She was my best friend, the best mother to me’

Lynn’s son, Sebastian, released a statement on Thursday announcing that his mother passed away on Monday, 20 January.

“I know she wanted to share her journey after her accident and brain surgery, so I thought she would appreciate one last post sharing the news with those who supported her.

“Many of you followed my mum but never got the chance to know her or meet her in person. She was my best friend, the best mother to me, and someone who cared for everyone.”

Sebastian described his mother as loving and resilient, adding: “She always had a smile on her face, even during tough times in her recovery process. She was a fighter until the end and the strongest woman I know.

“My mum was the funniest and coolest person I could ever ask for. She took care of me, my dad, and our entire family her whole life. Although she may be gone now, I will do everything I can to make sure her life is celebrated as it deserves to be.”

Lynn Ban: ‘In a blink of an eye… life can change’

Earlier this month, Lynn took to Instagram to share details about the skiing accident that ultimately led to her tragic passing.

She said she lost control while skiing and fell face-down into the snow.

“And in the blink of an eye … life can change. Christmas Eve on a beautiful sunny day in Aspen on holiday with my family, I had a ski accident that would change my life,” she wrote.

“I caught a tip and face-planted. Luckily, I always wear a helmet. It didn’t seem that bad at the time, and I was able to ski to the bottom. Erring on the side of caution, I wanted to get checked out by ski patrol for a concussion. They assessed me, and I was cleared.”

Lynn said paramedics suggested she go to the hospital for a CAT scan.

The scan revealed she had a brain bleed, requiring her to be airlifted to a trauma hospital for emergency surgery.

“The last thing I remember was being intubated and waking up after an emergency craniotomy with Jett (her husband) by my side,” she wrote.

NOW READ: A proud moment for Lorna Maseko as she becomes executive chef at South African Airways