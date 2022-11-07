WATCH: Tokyo Sexwale weds long time partner Natacha da Silva

Sandisiwe Mbhele

Well-known businessman Tokyo Sexwale and his long-time partner Natacha da Silva tied the knot over the weekend in a lavish white wedding.

Pictures and videos of their wedding were shared by friends and family who attended the nuptials in Johannesburg. The wedding venue was Inimitable Wedding Venue in Muldersdrfit.

Da Silva stunned in a ballgown-style wedding dress with a detailed white veil, with Sexwale looking dapper in a black suit with an accessorised white scarf.

Mr and Mrs Sexwale

The couple reportedly started dating when Da Silva was a 22-year-old law student and model in 2013.

Sexwale was 60 at the time.

Now 31 and Sexwale 69, the couple have stayed strong over the years despite the 38-year age gap.

Wedding guests included the likes of Oratile Tessa Lethoko, a businesswoman who looked stunning in a rich brown short slit dress.

She posted a glimpse of the Sexwales’ wedding itinerary on her Instagram account.

In one picture Lethoko is posing behind the couple’s wedding boards. One read: “Welcome to The Wedding of Natacha and Tokyo, 5 November.”

The events started around 3pm and ended after 9pm.

Da Silva’s bridesmaids wore pink and guests wore their best formal glam. Her father walked her down the aisle.

Watch: Tokyo Sexwale weds Natacha da Silva

The couple glowed walking hand in hand after saying I do.

Congratulations Mr Tokyo Sexwale ???? pic.twitter.com/l4fbDOg9Lv— K U L A N I (@kulanicool) November 7, 2022

Thought Tokyo Sexwale was already married to the other girly. Looked like a nice wedding. pic.twitter.com/SdAzrtr6pg— MaMiya (@Ms_Onesimo) November 6, 2022

Sexwale is estimated to be worth more than R3 billion. His marriage of more than 20 years to Judy van Vuuren ended in an acrimonious divorce in 2013.

Da Silva is private about her personal life. She doesn’t have a Twitter or Instagram profile. Her Facebook account hasn’t been updated since 2013, nor is her work experience public knowledge.

The duo have continued being seen together over the years. In 2015 they attended model Rosette Mogomotsi’s wedding in the Western Cape. The following year they welcomed a baby boy and in that same year, Natacha was in a picture of the couple in their master bedroom during a feature on Sexwale’s riverside home in Dinokeng for Top Billing.

