WATCH: Lily Allen reveals she’s had multiple abortions in podcast chat aiming to break stigma

British singer and actress Lily Allen has sparked controversy after revealing she has had multiple abortions.

The Smile hitmaker made the revelation during a conversation on the popular podcast Miss Me? with Miquita Oliver.

In the episode titled “Lily Allen and Miquita Oliver answer your questions about contraception,” Allen and co-host Miquita opened up about their experiences with contraception and pregnancy termination.

The episode aimed to educate and break the stigma surrounding the use of contraceptives.

“I can’t remember, I think maybe like, I want to say four or five,” Allen said, speaking about the number of abortions she has had.

Oliver also admitted that she has had “about five” abortions, too.

“I’m so happy I can say that, and you can say it, and no one came to shoot us down, no judgment,” Oliver added.

Allen further opened up about a past relationship, revealing a man she once loved paid for her abortion.

“I remember once getting pregnant and the man paying for my abortion and me thinking it was so romantic.

“I don’t think he texted me after. Fair, to be honest. I was a crazy b—-. Still am… I don’t think it’s generous or romantic anymore.”

Lily is now a proud mother of two. She shares daughters Ethel, 13, and Marnie, 11, with ex-husband Sam Cooper.

Lily and Miquita spark mixed reactions

While some viewers took the opportunity to share their own personal experiences with contraception and abortion, others criticised Lily and Miquita, saying the pair are promoting abortion and treating a serious issue too lightly.

“This conversation is helping the anti-abortion movement in so many ways,” one comment reads.

Another said: “Listening to them LAUGH about abortions is one of the most disgusting things I’ve seen for ages. I booked in for one but couldn’t go through with it. If I had, my last son wouldn’t be here, and he is a huge personality and popular person. I am pleased I didn’t erase that. What stopped me was reading 70% of women regret abortion, and 100% don’t regret NOT going through with it….”

