Grammy award-winner Tori Kelly in a critical condition after being rushed to hospital

By Lineo Lesemane

Grammy award-winning singer Tori Kelly was reportedly rushed to hospital on Sunday, 23 July, after she collapsed.

According to TMZ, sources revealed that the American singer and songwriter was out for dinner with friends in Los Angeles when the incident happened.

Her heart reportedly started beating fast, and she then passed out. A source told the publication that the singer was “out for a while”.

TMZ adds that the friends of the 30-year-old singer refused to call an ambulance and drove her to Cedars-Sinai, one of America’s premiere hospitals.

Tori’s health condition is reportedly critical at the moment, as she has allegedly been in and out of consciousness during her hospitalisation.

About Tori Kelly

Tori won the Best New Artist at the 58th Grammy Awards in 2016. Her YouTube videos paved the way for her rise to stardom. She was also part of the 2010’s ninth season of American Idols.

In 2012, the music star released her first self-produced EP titled Handmade Songs by Tori Kelly. A year later, she signed with Capitol Records.

She has since bagged several awards and nominations. In 2019 Tori released her third studio album, which was followed by her first Christmas album in 2020 titled A Tori Kelly Christmas.

Earlier this year, she spoke to People about her next world tour, following her 2020 tour that she had to cancel due to the Covid pandemic.

“I miss touring so much. I was actually on a world tour right as Covid was happening, and it was heart-breaking to have to cancel that. Since then, I haven’t been able to tour.

“That’s one of the most exciting things I’m looking forward to. I can’t give any details or anything yet, but I cannot wait just to see fans again and belt out these songs with them,” she said.

She also told the publication that she was looking forward to her new project this year and was grateful to be living her dream.

