Nasty C is gonna be a dad!

On his breakout song Juice Back Nasty C rapped: She think she got a baby on the way/I tried to tell her to get rid of it, but all she do is call me ignorant.

It’s nearly a decade since the release of the hit-song and the 26 year-old has now embraced fatherhood as he shared a sonogram of his unborn child with fans, confirming his girlfriend’s pregnancy.

Expecting: A sonogram of Nasty C’s unborn child with his girlfriend on the right. Picture: nasty_csa/Instagram

50 Cent co-sign

Nasty C, whose real name is Nsikayesizwe David Junior Ngcobo, recently released a track No More enjoyed not only by his ardent fans but global hip hop icon 50 Cent. 50 posted a video of himself singing along to the single.

The co-sign is quite significant. 50 Cent is a respected rapper and actor from New York who has also proved to have business acumen with the launch of his television production company G-Unit Film and Television Inc. which has produced shows such as Power and Power Book III: Raising Kanan.

African Throne Tour

South African artists are often comfortable with touring the big three cities: Joburg, Durban and Cape Town. But by merging their brands and influence, Nasty C and Cassper Nyovest are going on a tour the African continent and other parts of the globe.

“Me and Cass been working on this amazing show and we can’t wait to bring it to you! Which country you think will be the littest?’ Nasty C asked his fans on Instagram as he announced the tour.

The tour’s itinerary includes stops in Ghana, Tanzania, England, Nigeria, Zimbabwe and Dubai. “Me and the Broski coming to a city/country near you and I’m mad excited,” wrote Cassper on his socials media.

“Drop your flags below and show us which country we going to be meeting you in. Botswana and Eswatini tickets live now, the rest go live next week. More dates to be announced soon.”

