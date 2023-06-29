Madonna hospitalised after being found unresponsive

By Lineo Lesemane

American singer and songwriter Madonna was reportedly intubated at the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) after she was found unresponsive in her home.

According to a statement released by her manager, Guy Oseary, on Instagram, the Back That Up To The Beat hitmaker was rushed to a New York City hospital on Saturday, 24 June.

“Madonna developed a serious bacterial infection which led to a several day stay in the ICU.”

A relative told Mirror that they thought they were going to lose her, also adding: “For the past couple of days, no one really knew which direction this was going to turn, and her family was preparing for the worst.

“That is why it was kept a secret since Saturday. Everyone believed that we may lose her, and that has been the reality of the situation.”

Her health is improving

Madonna is reportedly out of ICU but still under medical care, and a full recovery is expected.

“At this time, we need to pause all commitments, which include tours. We will share more details with you as soon as we have them, including a new start date for the tour and for the rescheduled show,” the statement adds.

Fans and other celebrities have flooded social media with recovery wishes for the 64-year-old superstar.

Content creator Gabriel Lucero wrote: “I have to confess that my heart stopped for a moment when I read this news. I send my best, and most sincere recovery wishes to her because the world needs to see that star shine”.

Earlier this year, Madonna announced that she will be embarking on a tour in celebration of her 40 year music career.

The tour was expected to kick off next month, 15 July at Rogers Arena in Vancouver, Canada.

“I am excited to explore as many songs as possible in hopes to give my fans the show they have been waiting for,” she said in a statement as quoted by Page Six.

The publication adds that an insider has revealed that Madonna does not want to cancel the tour.

“Madonna doesn’t want to cancel her tour. She was having a blast in rehearsals and wants to get back to it when she’s ready.”

