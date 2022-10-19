Mzansi’s favourite homeboys unite in New York

Sandisiwe Mbhele

Two South African giants who have taken the world stage by storm, comedian Trevor Noah and musician Black Coffee linked up for an iconic photo op.

Noah is the current host of The Daily Show until December 17 after he surprisingly announced he was leaving the successful Comedy Central show.

Sharing a picture of himself and Black Coffee in New York City, Noah captioned it: “Once upon a time, two African kids had a dream. Mzansi represent”.

The comedian also shared a video of Black Coffee DJing in front of a packed crowd in the Big Apple, as a South African flag proudly makes an appearance.

Black Coffee performed in The Brooklyn Mirage from 13 to 16 October for the season-closing Avant Gardner event.

Visiting New York again, Black Coffee shared: “Each time back [to] the big apple it’s bigger and better”.

The House DJ’s success internationally has seen him rub shoulders with the likes of Drake, even collaborating with the Hip Hop star on his House album, Honestly Nevermind.

Whilst Coffee continues to perform worldwide, Noah’s plans after he leaves The Daily Show are unclear. However, it is believed he will focus on stand-up comedy and travel more, something he was unable to do whilst hosting The Daily Show.

During his exit announcement, Noah touched on how he missed learning new languages, travelling often and strongly felt his time on the show was up.

“It has been seven years since we started The Daily Show with Trevor Noah and one of the overriding feelings I found myself experiencing throughout the nights and even today [Thursday] waking up is a feeling of gratitude,” Noah said in late September.

Something Noah won’t do is respond to rapper Kanye ‘Ye’ West. Ye has continued to have a problem with him after he publicly called out his harassment of ex-wife Kim Kardashian dangerous earlier this year.

Noah has chosen to ignore the latest rants from the controversial public figure.

READ NEXT: Kanye West, father of four biracial children, comments on Trevor Noah’s race