‘Ke Dezemba boss’: Everything you need to know about Ballito Big week

People are getting their best summer vibes in motion to celebrate the festivities in December and there is a big festivity occurring in Ballito, KwaZulu Natal.

Mark your calendars for this one, especially if you love to party. It was announced on Tuesday that the KZN Gold Coast has December and New Year’s Eve parties sorted.

Hosted by Savannah Premium Cider there are big music lineups set to perform for the year-end celebration called Ballito Big Week.

Here is everything you need to know about Ballito BIG week:

Music lineup:

Expect a variety of artists and sounds at Ballito Big Week that will be pleasing for any music lover.

The music acts include award-winning DJ Black Coffee, Die Heuwels Fantasties, Mango Groove, multiple South African Music Awards (Samas) winner Zakes Bantwini, Goodluck, Timo ODV, Tresor, Sun-El Musician, Appel, Sjava, Shekhinah, Springbok Nude Girls, Msaki, KO, Wonderboom, Mafikizolo, Rubber Duc and Grammy Award-winning group, Ladysmith Black Mambazo.

One of the organisers, Greg Walsh owner of G&G Production, said they are thrilled to have an acclaimed artist line-up in a location such as Ballito.

“Ballito is such a popular holiday destination with many tourists – and for good reason. However, BIG entertainment has yet to entertain these parts of the coast. This is why we wanted to bring South Africa’s best acts to Ballito this year. With a mission to orchestrate BIG events that appeal to everyone, we couldn’t be more thrilled and proud to unveil this line-up,” he said in a statement.”

The Ballito Big Week will take place from 22 December until 1 January 2023.

Black Coffee will perform on the first day on 22 December alongside Sona, Enoo Napa, Lemon & Herb, Caiiro, and DJ Merlon.

26 December has been dubbed ‘Summer African Festival’ and with the artists performing it makes sense. Taking the stage will be Ladysmith Black Mambazo, Sjava, Msaki, Mondli Ngcobo, Q Twins, Mafikizolo and a supporting line-up.

27 December is for the Ballito picnic, Nuno, Guy Herman, FKA Mash, Caiiro, Super Flu will bring chilled vibes to match the occasion.

The following day, “Groot day” on 28 December is a celebration of the best in Afrikaans music. Performers include Die Heuwels Fantasties, Appel, Van West, Dean Fuel, Chunda Munki, Posduif and Royden.

And get ready to rock on 29 December with Wonderboom, Goodluck, Rubber Duc, Jordan Arts, Freddy L, and Max Hurrell.

New Year’s Eve, December 31 will be a party with supergroup Mango Groove, this NYE, Rubber Duc, Timo ODV, Kyle Cassim, Kasango, Kyle Worde and Austin Cassim.

Zakes Bantwini will close the festival with a Homecoming on New Year’s Day. The KZN native will be joined by Sun El-Musician, Tresor, Karyendasoul and more.

Tickets are available on Howler, click here.

