Trevor Noah Live in South Africa: Everything you need to know

The last time stand-up comedian Trevor Noah treated South Africans to his comedic wit in person was with his There’s a Gupta on My Stoep show in 2017 when he performed at The Ticketpro Dome, which was sold to WeBuyCars in 2021.

Noah, who moved to the United States in 2011, has made big strides in his career and although his life is in New York now, South Africans still adore him and his jokes.

Noah succeeded Jon Stewart as the host of The Daily Show in September 2015 and has since hosted several high-ranking events including the 63rd Annual Grammy Awards in 2021, the 64th Annual Grammy Awards in 2022 and the 2022 White House Correspondents Dinner.

The award-winning television host has visited South Africa on several occasions since he relocated to America, his most recent trip having been in December 2022 when he holidayed with his now ex-girlfriend Minka Kelly and a group of his close friends including radio presenter Anele Mdoda and Sizwe Dhlomo in Cape Town.

South Africans felt incredibly snubbed last year when Trevor announced the cities and dates for his Back to Abnormal World Tour, with his country of birth nowhere to be found in the itinerary.

However, all is forgiven as the comedian announced on Monday that he partnered with Savanna Premium Cider and will be travelling to South Africa for 12 shows between 31 August and 15 September 2023.

When and where will Trevor Noah perform in South Africa?

GrandWest Casino and Entertainment World, Western Cape

31 August 2023 – 3 September 2023

Tickets: from R405

Durban International Convention Centre, Durban

7 September 2023 – 10 September 2023

Tickets: from R405

SunBet Arena, Pretoria

12 September 2023 – 15 September 2023

Tickets: from R405

