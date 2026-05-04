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Trevor Noah returns to SA for Savanna comedy squad on historic festival tour

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By Thami Kwazi

Lifestyle Print and Online Editor

2 minute read

4 May 2026

05:52 pm

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Trevor Noah brings fresh energy to the Savanna comedy movement set to unite South Africa through laughter

There’s something exciting brewing in South Africa’s comedy scene, and it feels a little more personal this time.

Noah has been named captain of South Africa’s National Team of Comedy by Savanna Premium Cider.

It sounds big, and it is, but the idea behind it is actually quite simple. Savanna Serves South Africa’s Festival of Comedy celebrates how naturally funny South Africans are.

The kind of humour you hear in taxis, at braais and on social media. The kind that does not need a stage to exist, but definitely deserves one.

Instead of a traditional festival, this will roll out like a national moment. Think of it as comedy meeting sport, where there is a sense of pride, build-up, and shared excitement. And of course, Noah is not doing it alone.

He is joined by Eugene Khoza as vice captain and Ntosh Madlingozi as coach, helping shape a line-up that will mix familiar faces with new voices.

The tour officially lands in Pretoria at SunBet Arena on 5 September 2026 before heading to Cape Town’s GrandWest later that month.

From now until September, there will be little moments along the way. Announcements, behind-the-scenes glimpses, unexpected pop-ups, and online content that pulls people in and makes them feel part of it.

Tickets are already available on Quicket, and chances are they will not last long.

Because if there is one thing South Africans will always make time for, it is a good laugh.

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