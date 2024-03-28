Tyla leading the way with nominations at 2024’s Metro FM Awards

Tyla’s hit single ‘Water’ has scored her six nominations at this year’s Metro FM awards. Picture: tyla/Instagram

About a week after releasing her anticipated album, recent Grammy award winner Tyla leads the pack with six nominations at this year’s Metro FM Awards. All her nominations are for the song Water.

Tyla is nominated in the coveted Song of the Year, Best Female Artist, Best R&B, Best Music Video, Best Viral Challenge and Artist of the Year.

Tyla’s impact with ‘Water’

Tyla released her hit single Water in July last year, without a big-name feature. The song has broken a number of long-standing records.

Water entered the Apple Music US chart at number 82, making it the highest charting song by a South African artist since Master KG’s Jerusalema.

Tyla Laura Seethal, is a South African singer who is a cocktail of R&B lyrics and tone, backed by Amapiano beats.

Black to the future

Themed Black To The Future, which is a celebration of the achievements and contributions of black artists in the music industry, the Metro FM Awards will take place in Mbombela Stadium, on Freedom Day.

The Metro’s are supported by the Mpumalanga Provincial Government, in association with the Motsepe Foundation.

In the effort to add more value to the awards, the winners of each category will receive R50 000. The Song of the Year winner will walk away with R150 000, courtesy of the Motsepe Foundation. Santam is sponsoring the Best New Artist category.

Metro FM business manager Kina Nhlengethwa described the awards as “a platform where artists, both established and emerging, showcase their passion and talent, igniting a symphony of inspiration and creativity.

“Beyond the glitz and glamour, these awards embody the relentless pursuit of excellence and the unwavering dedication to craft.”

Other notable nominees include Kabza the Small and Tyler ICU. They both received five nominations.

Kabza the Small received nominations for Best Produced Album, Best Collaboration, Song of the Year, Best Amapiano – all the for the song Imithandazo featuring Mthunzi. He was also nominated for Best Male Artist.

Tyler ICU’s five nominations include Best Collaboration, Song of the Year, Best Viral Challenge, Best Amapiano – all for the Mnike, which features Tumelo.

He was also nominated the Artist of the Year award.

Inkabi Zezwe, Sjava and Big Zulu bagged four nods, two for Ukhamba– Best Produced Album and Best African Pop. They were also nominated for Best Collaboration for the song Umbayi Mbayi.

