Jacaranda FM’s Danny Painter could be Hlaudi Motsoeneng’s dream come true in how she champions local music

Over the past year Painter shone the spotlight on SA music across a variety of genres including pop, hip-hop and amapiano.

“We have 11 cultures, 11 languages, and at some point, they intertwine, just like we do. A fusion is created,” said Painter.

Over the past year, Painter has conducted 129 interviews and hosted first plays with local artists, spotlighting the best in South African music across a variety of genres including pop, hip-hop, amapiano, rock, and afro house.

This is above and beyond the local music already played on Jacaranda FM, something that would make Motsoeneng smile.

In 2018 when while still the public broadcaster’s chief financial officer, Motsoeneng announced that SABC radio stations, except Metro FM and 5FM, must play 90% local music. This was up from its 35% quota.

Hlaudi’s dream come true

The 90% quota never saw the light of day but through her show, Painter has celebrated local music and talent.

“We’re not afraid to experiment, to throw something at the wall and see if it sticks. We have this tenacity, this inherent stubbornness that I love because it drives a fierce need to create and show the world what we’ve made,” she said reflecting on South Africa’s eclectic music culture.

Painter is from a family of media personalities. Her father, DJ Choc, is a legendary producer and DJ; her mother, Sandy Ngwenya, is an entertainment icon; and her uncle, DJ ZAN-D, is a hip-hop DJ.

Painter herself has experience as a creator, with house music tracks to her name, and a passion for South African pop.

Music lover

Known for her ability to make each artist feel seen and appreciated through thoughtful and insightful conversation, Painter has become a beloved figure among musicians and listeners alike, making her a vital connector between artists and the public.

“I really like music and I really love getting to know an artist and the song they are offering us, intimately.”

“I have taken so much from the interviews I have done over the years, and I think each song and each interaction have their moment in time, and that it stands out in itself.”

When asked who has caught her eye recently she named PHFAT.

“For a live show, hands down. There is no better. If you get the opportunity to watch him, buy the ticket,” she said.

She’s also obsessed with Lee Cole’s single Blind, which she calls her song of the year.

Regarding new and emerging voices the presenter said she’s enjoying the SaxbyTwins’ latest track, Home, and Simone Govender’s “authentic and deep” writing.

The likes of Freddy L and Ben die Afrikaan, whom she discovered on TikTok, are also among her recommendations.

“Ben is going to be our new poet – a young Koos Kombuis, but cooler,” she says.

