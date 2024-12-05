Umhlobo Wenene FM presenter Pastor Nomonde Vakalisa dies

Pastor Nomonde passed away in the early hours of Wednesday.

Pastor and renowned Umhlobo Wenene FM presenter Nomonde Vakalisa, affectionately known as “Smondz”, has passed away.

The 47-year-old radio personality had been with Umhlobo Wenene FM for 16 years, having joined the station on 1 July 2008.

The station revealed in a press statement that Pastor Nomonde died in the early hours of Wednesday, 4 December.

“In May 2024, Pastor Nomonde shared with her listeners that she had fallen ill and was incapacitated. Despite her health challenges, her courage and faith inspired many.

“In September 2024, when her condition took a turn for the worse, Umhlobo Wenene FM hosted a Tribute and Fundraising Concert in her honour—a testament to the love and respect she garnered throughout her career,” the station shared, adding that details regarding memorial arrangements will be announced in due course.

The SABC mourns the passing of popular radio station presenter Nomonde Vakalisa. She was well known for her religious segment on Umhlobo Wenene FM. pic.twitter.com/m5jW4R170K December 4, 2024

ALSO READ: Putco Mafani remembers much-loved Umhlobo Wenene’s late Reverend Rweqana

Pastor Nomonde’s stellar career in broadcasting

Pastor Nomonde began her journey at Umhlobo Wenene FM as the host of the Izikhokho Zomzantsi Top 30 chart show. In 2009, she started co-hosting the Break-a-Slice-fast breakfast show alongside “Slyso”.

Her passion for gospel music and ministry took centre stage in 2012 when she transitioned to hosting Iqonga lomculo wevangeli.

She later co-hosted the station’s revered religious programme Imvuselelo, partnering first with the late Reverend Joe Lofafa, then Reverend Faleni, and finally Reverend Keketso Bloem until early 2023.

This year, she took on two pivotal roles: anchoring Ngenani Emasangweni Ngendumiso with Pastor Zee and hosting Beka Ithemba Lakho Kuye following Rev. Nomathamsanqa Rweqana’s retirement.

In 2018, her exceptional work earned her a Liberty Radio Award nomination as a Content Producer for Lelika Yehova ihlabathi nenzaliseko yalo, presented by Nomthunzi “Mama ka Ma-Asi” Vuza.

NOW READ: ‘First award since matric prize giving’: Rachel Kolisi celebrates her win