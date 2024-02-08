Putco Mafani remembers much-loved Umhlobo Wenene’s late Reverend Rweqana

Umhlobo Wenene is not only mourning Rweqana’s passing, but that of revered writer Sonwabo Yawa, who passed a day before Rwaqana.

“‘Thamzozo’ as I affectionately called her, was on my face all those mornings and at the reception area, I would shout and say ‘Thamzozo Sana’ and she would shout back ‘Sana Lwam’,” said media personality Putco Mafani, speaking to The Citizen as he reminisced on the life of late Umhlobo Wenene broadcaster, Nomathamsanqa Rweqana.

Warmly known to Umhlobo Wenene listeners as “Reverend Rweqana” the former host of the radio station’s programmes such as Ngenan Emasangweni Ngendumiso, passed away on Tuesday.

ALSO READ: Doccie on photojournalist Sam Nzima’s life to be screened at Joburg Film Festival

Rweqana’s spiritual upliftment

With Rweqana being on air before Mafani’s breakfast show BEE (Breakfast Eyondlayo Ekuseni), the two saw each other all the time.

“She was on air when I woke up at 5am at least four days a week and coming to work I would still bump into her on her way out,” said Mafani.

Rweqana graced the airwaves of Umhlobo Wenene FM from 2008 – until her retirement in March 2022 – where she passionately served as a presenter for religious programmes.

She hosted Ngenan Emasangweni Ngendumiso – religious show – on Thursdays between 9am and 12pm and Ndingu Yehova iGqirha Lakho where her midnight knocks and her trademark phrase “Nkqo, nkqo, nkqo, ndikwakho” were endeared by her 3am-5:30am listeners.

Rweqana was inducted into the Hall of Fame at the Liberty Radio Awards in 2017.

Her shows provided spiritual upliftment for the millions of listeners of Umhlobo.

“She would be personal in her approach and talk to you as if you’re the only one listening at that time. Her approach was not that of addressing millions of listeners but one,” averred the former Kaizer Chiefs Public Relations Officer, Mafani.

“It is that personal approach of prayers and assuring you, the listener, that whatever you were going through, it would pass – a powerful healing effect. That’s why there’s this deep painful sense of loss from the listeners.”

ALSO READ: DJ and producer Mobi Dixon in hospital after being involved in Sandton car crash

Radio still relevant

Despite having retired two years ago, there has been an outpouring of condolences from Rweqana’s former listeners. This also speaks to the influence radio still has in society, Mafani says.

“Radio still has a social cohesive healing effect on people. It’s accessible more so during drive time pick hours when audiences are commuting to or from work,” he said.

“Its power of imaginations is irreplaceable as it is indeed the theatre of the mind.”

Award winning writer from Umhlobo Wenene Sonwabo Yawa also died a day before Rweqana. Yawa wrote the award-winning drama series Ithini Na Lento and a 2008 drama series that focused on reducing the fatalities of initiates caused during circumcision titled Konakele phi?.

Business Manager for the Eastern Combo radio stations Loyiso Bala paid homage to the two radio contributors in statement.

“The loss of Reverend Nomathamsanqa Rweqana and Sonwabo Yawa leaves a void in the Umhlobo Wenene FM family and the South African broadcasting community.”

“Their legacies will forever be remembered, and their contributions cherished. Our deepest condolences go out to their families, friends, and colleagues during this difficult time,” said Bala.

NOW READ: Dr Sipho Sithole lands isiZulu and Culture lecturer post at Howard University