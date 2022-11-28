Unathi Nkayi seemingly reacts to Sizwe Dhlomo’s latest Kaya FM dispute

Kaunda Selisho

Broadcaster Unathi Nkayi has never been one to mince her words or shy away from letting it be known how she feels, and she seems to have something to say about her former Kaya FM colleague Sizwe Dhlomo’s latest work dispute.

She reposted an old image of herself and Melanie Bala laughing at the same time that Sizwe Dhlomo began trending following a dispute with two other colleagues at Kaya FM.

She captioned the picture with some emojis often used in petty online responses; two eyes, hands clapping and a lot of laughing emojis.

“I don’t want to know,” commented Minnie Dlamini, to which Unathi responded, “Coz you already KNOW Skeem.”

“Sakthandi,” said actress Nambitha Ben-Mazwi, and Unathi responded “Enye into ndiyathandeka,” [that’s another thing about me, I am loved/loveable].

Most of the comments on her post followed a similar thread with most of her followers stating that they were laughing (without explicitly stating what they were laughing at) while others spoke about karma.

“He is exposing himself sana!! I hate him so much!!” added @calibridaniels. Unathi responded to this comment, and others in the thread, with multiple laughing emojis.

Why was Sizwe Dhlomo trending

The radio host and businessman found himself trending on Sunday after being named at the center of yet another issue at Kaya FM.

City Press reported that the Kaya FM board had allegedly fired station manager Sibongile Mtyali over refusal to get rid of the station’s newly appointed sports presenter Mpho Maboi.

Maboi was reportedly in the line of fire after a disagreement with Dhlomo who hosts Kaya Drive.

They reportedly disagreed over the fact that Dhlomo wanted Maboi to report for duty two hours ahead of her stipulated work hours and one hour earlier than she already agreed to show up as per her contract.

Taking to Twitter to clear the air about the City Press article, Dhlomo attempted to explain his side of the story in a Twitter thread.

Sizwe Dhlomo’s thread reads as follows;

“Okay, let’s correct some inaccuracies… We had a great sports person in Sandile Van Heerden. Amazing guy who always pitched in with the rest of the team we had built to contribute to the rest of the show and station.

Sibongile then called me into a meeting and said that Mpho would be joining the team, meaning that Sandile would leave and asked what I thought about that, I said “no problem, mina I’ll work with whomever you give me”. No reason was given for Sandile’s removal. Okay, cool.

Our show meeting starts at 13:00. It’s something I instituted when I first got to Kaya. Everyone attends & if you aren’t in the building at the time, you can do so virtually. No problem.

Mpho started missing those, literally a week after joining our show. It meant she didn’t know what was being discussed, it meant she would sometimes not have a sports trivia prepped on air & that was jeopardising the quality of the show.

So I spoke to her twice (on record) and when she continued, I went to her manager for him to address it. She then skipped her manager and called Sbo instead. I then asked why did you remove a person who obviously could deliver for someone who couldn’t?

Sbo’s response was “you will work with whomever we tell you to”. Again I asked “if everyone else can make the meeting, what makes this newcomer to our team so special?” (again, I have all of this on record)…

The following day, HR then tried to send me an email telling me that our show meeting should be moved to accommodate Mpho and that I should no longer be involved in the music department as I had always been. That I shouldn’t be at work from midday anyway. Lol!

I reported that directly to the board, copying both Sbo & HR. The board launched an investigation, staff members came forward to testify and I suppose this is the outcome of it.

That’s the story, not this nonsense you’re being fed. I’ve got proof of everything I’ve said here by the way and you have to imagine that a board that consists of Thebe, Kagiso & AME knows what they’re doing.”

In a follow-up tweet, presumably referring to Mtyali, Dhlomo said; “Ask about ol’ girl, look up her history, you’ll see for yourself what she was trying to do.”

Many social media users noted how they felt as though this dispute mirrored last year’s dispute with Nkayi in which Dhlomo turned to social media to present “receipts” and push for Nkayi’s dismissal.

