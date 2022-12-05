Proud parents – Unathi Nkayi and Thomas Msengana’s son turns 18

Sandisiwe Mbhele

Media personalities Unathi Nkayi and Thomas Msengana are proud parents after their son turned 18.

The ex-married couple who divorce in 2018 after eight years of marriage, has co-parented their children ever since.

Unathi Nkayi’s son Sinako turns 18

The former Idols South Africa judge wrote an emotional message encompassing her bond with her son. Sinako turned 18 on Saturday.

The award-winning singer also said her son is now ready to be shown to the world because he doesn’t feel like he needs “protection anymore”.

In the past, Unathi Nkayi has blurred the faces of her children when she posted them on social media.

“Nako Wam. Sitting here in front of me I can’t believe you’re 18. Daddy and I did it. You’re happy. Beautiful. And ours. I love you up to God Nako.

“Four days of labour, we almost lost you but God namanyange said ANEVA ngesizukulo sethu. You said ‘Moms I’m 18 now. You don’t have to protect me anymore. I can protect myself. You don’t have to hide my face anymore’.

“Enkosi Nako wam. Thank you for making me grow up and have a purpose. Thank you for being who you are to Mboshla. Thank you for being a true testimony to Daddy’s and I’s LOVE PS Daddy is still taller than you.”

Former power couple

Msengana and Nkayi share two children together, Sinako 18, and a daughter Imbo. The couple got married in 2009 and separated in 2017.

At the time, Nkayi said the separation was cordial as they were in a good place as “a family”.

The couple were seen as one of the power couples in South Africa.

Msengana is currently on Kaya FM with Skhumba Hlophe, their breakfast show was moved to 10pm slot.

There were multiple reports earlier this year that the pair were going to be removed by the station after they reportedly didn’t attract listenership or advertisers.

Thomas and Skhumba were replaced by former Metro FM host Dineo Ranaka and Podcast and chill with MacG co-host Sol Phenduka.

