Vin Diesel goes viral after joke trend identifies him as ‘the first man’

Kaunda Selisho

Star of the Fast and the Furious franchise Vin Diesel found himself trending on Friday after a joke about what the earliest humans may have looked like went viral.

Vin Diesel the ‘first man’

Scientists at Princeton University have reconstructed this 3D model of how Adam, the first human being created by God, might have looked pic.twitter.com/lvnk5Pwn3P— Alamo Drafthouse NYC (@AlamoNYC) October 27, 2022

Andre The Giant

A London-based wrestling fan @ColossusNick joked about what Joseph from biblical times may have looked like, tweeting:

“Scientists at Stanford University have reconstructed this 3D model of how Joseph, the husband of Mary the Mother of Jesus Christ might have looked,” along with a 3D model of a face that looks like Andre The Giant.

André René Roussimoff, better known by his ring name André the Giant, was a French professional wrestler and actor.

Roussimoff was known for his great size, which was a result of gigantism caused by excess growth hormone. It also led to him being called “The Eighth Wonder of the World”. He died in 1993.

At the time of writing, the tweet had been shared thousands of times and liked tens of thousands of times and it inspired other social media users to continue the joke.

Mother Mary

“Scientists at Stanford University have reconstructed this 3D model of how Mary, the mother of Jesus Christ might have looked,” tweeted @brotaminz along with a 3D model of Lady Gaga.

Wow… She looks just like what "scientists at Harvard" in 2018 said Cleopatra looked like. pic.twitter.com/chFu8hwBIO— MikeFNQ ???? ???? ???????? ⛳ (@mikefnq) October 26, 2022

Vin Diesel was the ‘first man’

The most popular of these jokes, however, comes from a tweet by indie theatre operator Alamo Drafthouse NYC.

On Thursday, the account tweeted “Scientists at Princeton University have reconstructed this 3D model of how Adam, the first human being created by God, might have looked,” with a 3D render of Vin Diesel.

Variety reports that there is no evidence of any such research project at Princeton and all such tweets should, therefore, be treated as a joke.

In an effort to drive this point home, Alamo Drafthouse followed up its tweet with a link to the theatre’s landing page.

“Just a reminder that we’re a movie theatre, not an academic journal. That said, here’s our soundcloud.”

Though there has been a bit of confusion among people who mistook the Vin Diesel joke for a fact, many have joined in the fun and tried to keep the joke going.