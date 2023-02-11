WATCH: AKA’s last happy moments before his murder

Faizel Patel

Disclaimer: Warning, video is of a graphic nature.

As South Africa and the world mourns the death of award winning rapper Kiernan Forbes, also known as AKA, CCTV footage has emerged of the stars murder.

AKA and his friend Tebello ‘Tibz’ Motsoane were shot dead in an apparent hit while standing outside the Wish Restaurant on Friday night.

The CCTV footage has been widely shared showing the shooting in Florida Road which claimed the lives of AKA and Tibz.

The grainy footage shows AKA embracing and shaking hands with a friend before glancing over his shoulder down the street.

AKA returns to his group before a man wearing a white sweater and hat sprints up to him, firing a gun several times.

The footage also shows there was no attempted robbery and it seems that the attackers only alleged intent was to kill AKA.

AKA falls to the ground as everyone else runs away, while the shooter than crosses the roads and flees the scene on foot.

AKA and Tibs were declared dead at the scene after the shooting.

As South Africa and the world mourns the death of award winning rapper Kiernan Forbes, also known as AKA, CCTV footage has emerged of the stars murder outside the Wish Restaurant on Friday night in KwaZulu-Natal. #AKA #CCTV #Kiernan #Tibz #SAPS #KZN @TheCitizen_News pic.twitter.com/cXNmjcTHfN— 𝙵𝚊𝚒𝚣𝚎𝚕 𝙿𝚊𝚝𝚎𝚕 (@FaizelPatel143) February 11, 2023

Police investigations

KwaZulu-Natal Police spokesperson Colonel Robert Netshiunda said there were no new developments around the case.

Netshiunda said police were investigating two counts of murder and no arrests have been made.

Netshiunda has pleaded with anyone who may have information which can assist in the investigation of the murder of AKA and his friend and lead to the apprehension of the suspects to contact the police.

The motive of the killing is under investigation.

Condolences

Meanwhile there has been an outpouring of grief for the award-winning rapper from the South African entertainment industry, fellow colleagues, fans and politicians.

The ANC in KwaZulu Natal has called on police to act firmly on crime following the murder of AKA and Tibz.

“The latest footage showing suspects shooting AKA and ‘Tibz’ at close range warrants the deployment of a team of experienced ballistic experts to ensure the gathering of enough evidence and to carry spot examinations of the crime scene. IT experts must also be assigned to analyse the footage.”

“We shall all miss his voice and sight but never from our hearts as we listen to his inspiring music,” the party said.

The South African Government also shared their condolences on Twitter.

“We would like to express our deepest condolences on the untimely passing of Hip Hop Superstar Kiernan Jarryd Forbes commonly known as “AKA”! May his soul rest in peace. The Megacy mourns you Bhova,” it tweeted.

We would like to express our deepest condolences on the untimely passing of Hip Hop Superstar Kiernan Jarryd Forbes commonly know as “AKA”! May his soul rest in peace. The Megacy mourns you Bhova. #RIPAKA [Photo: Twitter @akaworldwide] pic.twitter.com/HmOV7iHUjj— South African Government (@GovernmentZA) February 11, 2023

