WATCH: Amy Jones and family announce pregnancy in song

The former 'Idols SA' contestant tied the knot in 2023. She and her husband are now expecting their first baby together.

Amy Jones with her family after announcing her pregnancy. Picture: Supplied

Doing it the best way she could and surrounded by her family, singer Amy Jones announced her pregnancy singing classing tune You Are My Sunshine in a video on her Instagram.

Together with her husband, Lee Willcock, and their two kids; 16-year-old Cyhann and brother Joel, 12, the family shared the joy of their expectancy.

“We can’t wait to meet our little baby and start this new chapter in our lives,” said the couple in a joint-statement.

The pair tied the knot late last year and their unborn baby is a product of their love since their fairy tale wedding.

“Our special fairy tale white wedding in November last year marked the beginning of our journey as newlyweds, and this child will be our first born together – a true blessing and a promise from God fulfilled.”

Her husband is her manager and he has expressed his admiration for Amy’s nurturing nature.

“Amy has always had a love for children, and I have seen the beautiful relationship she has built with my daughter and son. Her bond with them is special and one of a kind. Amy is a wonderful mother figure to them, and their relationship grows fonder every day,” averred Willcock.

The singer

A former Idols SA contestant, Jones has been gracing stages since being in the singing competition in 2013.

In 2022, she performed at the semi-finals and finals of the international URL Rugby competition, later that year she was invited to perform in the UK at the Shrewsbury Flower Show.

Just before her wedding last year, the singer released her seven track debut album, My Forever Friend.

In addition to her music career, Jones runs a music school where she teaches vocal and guitar lessons to children, sowing back into the youth of tomorrow.

She plans to continue releasing music during this time, while also taking some time to fully embrace the blessing of becoming a mother.

