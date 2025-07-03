Hey Neighbour Festival postponed as organisers negotiate new dates with artists

The festival will no longer take place in August as originally scheduled.

Doja Cat was set to headline this year’s Day two of the festival in August. Picture: dojacat/Instagram

The much-anticipated Hey Neighbour Festival has been postponed.

Originally scheduled for August, the festival will now take place in December 2025.

This year’s line-up was set to feature global stars such as Doja Cat, Central Cee, Black Coffee, and Leon Thomas.

In a statement on Thursday, the organisers said the decision was a strategic one, aimed at ensuring the festival’s long-term success and sustainability.

“While the festival was set to feature world-class performances, including the highly anticipated appearances by Doja Cat, Central Cee, Black Coffee, and Leon Thomas, to name a few, the organisers have made the strategic decision to reschedule the festival in order to ensure its continued success and sustainability,” the statement read.

ALSO READ: WATCH: ‘She’s coming home’ — Doja Cat announced as Hey Neighbour festival headliner

Hey Neighbour Festival tickets refunds and more

While the organisers have not confirmed exact dates, they announced that all tickets purchased for the event will remain valid for the rescheduled festival in December.

The new dates and the full updated line-up will be revealed on 30 September 2025.

Those seeking refunds will be able to request them, with all refunds expected to be processed by 10 October 2025.

The organisers added that they are in ongoing talks with the originally booked artists to confirm their availability for the new dates.

Hey Neighbour CEO Glen Netshipise said he acknowledges the disappointment the change may bring.

“We understand the impact this has on our loyal festival-goers, sponsors, and artists. We also recognise that our communication around the challenges we’ve faced hasn’t been as clear as it should have been, and for that, we sincerely apologise

“Moving forward, we are committed to improving our transparency and communication, ensuring that everyone is kept informed as we work towards delivering an even better festival in December 2025. We truly appreciate your continued support and patience as we navigate these challenging yet exciting times,” he said.

NOW READ: ‘This is a real-life mission’: Thembisa Mdoda-Nxumalo on helping families bury loved ones in a new show