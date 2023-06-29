WATCH: ‘No mom, no clothes’ – Inside Kairo Forbes’ New York trip

By Lineo Lesemane

AKA and DJ Zinhle’s daughter, Kairo Forbes, is having fun and shopping up a storm in New York with her glammy, Lynn Forbes.

She posted a video on her Insta stories sharing that her mother, DJ Zinhle, lost her passport in Dubai.

“Mom’s passport got lost in Dubai. Our luggage got offloaded. So here I am Shopping for basics in New York. No mom, no clothes. Hectic! But life is always an adventure with Glammy,” she wrote.

Glammy also posted a video on her Instagram page, giving followers a look inside their New York getaway.

“Kairo and Glammy take New York!” she wrote, captioning the video.

The trip to New York is Kairo’s first birthday trip. DJ Zinhle shared on her Insta stories that Kairo said she wants to travel every year for her birthday.

“My sweet girl has decided she wants to travel every year for her birthday as if there’s a birthday allowance that just drops from heaven,” she wrote.

Kairo making money moves

A few weeks ago, Kairo bagged her very first TV commercial. She is part of Nedbank’s first-ever Roblox game called Chow Town.

According to Nedbank’s group executive, marketing and corporate affairs, Khensani Nobanda, who shared Kairo’s ad on Instagram, Chow Town is a “restaurant tycoon game that lets your kids build and operate a restaurant with customers, South African food options, and in-game currency. Let them play, learn and earn on the Roblox game that fosters business skills. Search for Chow Town on Roblox”.

On its website, the bank highlighted that the game is designed to teach kids, aged 9 to 12, important financial lessons.

“It features a different mix of international and South African food items to prepare for their customers. Players must set up, expand and manage a virtual restaurant.

“As the preteen empire-builders develop their entrepreneurial instincts by earning badges as rewards to reinvest, they also learn crucial financial management skills through incremental investment in their virtual restaurant.”

