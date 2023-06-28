WATCH: President Cyril Ramaphosa rubbing shoulders with Mzansi’s creatives in Paris

By Bonginkosi Tiwane

In a video published on the President’s official social media, Cyril Ramaphosa is seen embracing fashion designers David Tlale, Thebe Magugu and opera singer Pretty Yende.

One of the highlights of my working visit to the French Republic was meeting with some of our creatives who are doing amazing things around the world. It was such an honour to spend time with them and hear about their journeys as they continue to place South Africa firmly on the… pic.twitter.com/iAZE5xqdpm— Cyril Ramaphosa 🇿🇦 (@CyrilRamaphosa) June 23, 2023

The president was in France for the two-day global summit in Paris on financing development and climate action in developing economies.

“One of the highlights of my working visit to the French Republic was meeting with some of our creatives who are doing amazing things around the world,” said Ramaphosa on his official Twitter page.

“It was such an honour to spend time with them and hear about their journeys as they continue to place South Africa firmly on the world stage.”

ALSO READ: ‘SA does not want to be treated like beggars’ − Ramaphosa

David Tlale

“Meeting Mr President Cyril Ramaphosa was an absolute honour. Our mission is to globalise the South African business of fashion,” said the seasoned Tlale on his Instagram.

“With more emphasis on investment. The creative sector can drive change, unity and economic growth within the continent to the world. Thank you for listening and engaging us Mr President. Thanks to Ambassador Tebogo Seokolo for the great work done in France and believing in our journey.”

The fashion designer’s name is one of the most recognisable on the continent. His work has been showcased at the Cape Town Fashion Week, New York Fashion Week and the Paris Fashion Week.

On Saturday, Tlale will be showcasing his Trunkshow at the Lotte, in Accra – Ghana.

ALSO READ: David Tlale responds to sexual assault allegations

Pretty Yende

“An afternoon with My President. An extremely extraordinary meeting in the presence of two amazing internationally acclaimed ‘Proudly South African Fashion Designers’ David Tlale and Thebe Magugu in Paris for fashion week for them and Cyril Ramaphosa for diplomatic French visit in the midst of my eminent Juliette French debut,” said the singer on social media.

The world-renowned Soprano has been based in Europe for a number of years now. Just last month, she was appointed as an ambassador by the World Health Organisation (WHO) for Arts and Health.

Before that, the vocalist from eMkhondo (formerly known as Piet Retief) performed at the coronation of King Charles in the UK.

But she shared on her Instagram last night that she went through her most challenging performance and is rushing home to South Africa for a family emergency.

NOW READ: South Africa’s Pretty Yende appointed WHO Goodwill Ambassador

Thebe Magugu

“It was good speaking about issues affecting local fashion with President Cyril Ramaphosa today. Thank you Mr President and thank you Ambassador Seokolo for the kind introduction,” shared Thebe on his Instagram.

The young fashion designer, who even attended Pharrell’s Louis Vuitton fashion show last week, is globally recognised in the fashion world.

He recently launched his second instalment of his Heritage Series where he decided to explore childbearing rituals and beliefs, through the eyes of nine South African ethic groups. The project was done in an exclusive collaboration with British Vogue.

ALSO READ: Thebe Magugu’s Heritage Series explores childbearing rituals in African cultures